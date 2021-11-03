Rico, Solange, Erasmus and Marina

Who is on the farm A Fazenda 2021? Rico Melquiades, Solange, Erasmo and Marina Ferrari are in the 7th hot seat, formed during a live edition this Tuesday night (02/11) presented by Adriane Galisteu. See how the swidden was formed.

Rich Melquiades, Solange, Erasmus and Marina are on the farm of A Fazenda 2021.

As is traditional in the program’s rural formations, the first vote of the night was for the farmer. Sthe Matos spoke up and sent Rico Melquiades straight to the spotlight, saying that the choice was something that had been in his heart ever since he won the hat. She said the pawn is a person who likes to destabilize competitors in the program.

This time, the decision of the first name on the bench in the farm is not unprecedented. Rico Melquiades has been in the hot seat 2 more times in the past few weeks.

After Sthe’s decision, all inmates were asked to justify and announce their respective votes for this week. As was to be expected, several discussions took place throughout the night and live clashes followed the votes of the pawns. Solange Gomes received 5 votes and occupied the second place in the field as the most voted name of the night. Solange and Dynho received the same amount of votes, tied and Sthe broke the tie for Solange.

For being in the bank with the most votes, Solange had to choose which of the residents of the bay would be included in the list of those who are in the fields this week and, after evaluating the options, Erasmo was the chosen name. Thus, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex occupied the third bench in the hot seat and was the one who started the ‘one left’ – the traditional dynamic in which one pawn saves the other until one of them remains unsaved and goes to the farm.

Marina Ferrari got the worst of it, left the dynamics and ended up occupying the last spot in the hot seat, with the responsibility of vetoing one of the competitors in this week’s Farmer’s Test. Erasmo Viana was the chosen pawn and, in addition to not having the chance to take the hat off the head of Sthe Matos this Wednesday (3), he went straight to the elimination night.

Who voted for whom on the farm?

Aline Mineiro voted for: Dynho Alves

Dynho Alves voted for: Solange Gomes

Dayane Mello voted for: Dynho Alves

Erasmo Viana voted for: Solange Gomes

MC Gui voted for: Solange Gomes

Gui Araújo voted for: Solange Gomes

Valentina Francavilla voted for: Dynho Alves

Solange Gomes voted for: Dynho Alves

Rico Melquiades voted for: Dynho Alves

Arcrebian voted for: Dayane Mello

Marina Ferrari voted for: Dayane Mello

Tiago Piquilo voted for: Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile voted for: Solange Gomes

Power of the Lamp

This week, Poder do Lampião was conquered by Tiago Piquilo and directly impacted the decision of those in the fields. The country singer decided to keep the yellow flame and gave the red flame to Erasmo Viana. See what the week’s powers were:

Red Flame: chosen by internet users in Tik Tok, the owner of this power needed to exchange all the workers in the bay for farm workers. So Erasmus chose Arcrebiano, Gui Araújo, Marina Ferrari and himself to replace Solange Gomes, Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves and Mileide Mihaile in the bay and now have limited access to the headquarters, in addition to sleeping with the horses in the animal area.

In addition to no longer needing to sleep with the animals, the quartet that was taken out of the stall automatically left the crosshairs of the most voted pawn.

Yellow Flame: Tiago was able to save three pawns that were not yet in the ‘one left’ bay. He chose to save Valentina, Aline and himself.

With the names of the farm officially defined, Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari will compete in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (3), live, on Record TV and PlayPlus. The program will air at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time).

