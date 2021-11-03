Rio resumes the schedule of the booster dose this Wednesday; check the dates

RIO — The city of Rio resumes this Wednesday the vaccination against Covid-19, after two days of closed stations due to the holiday of the Dead. The booster dose will be applied to those aged 64 or over, people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 12 or over and health professionals who took the second dose in April.

By the end of the week, the third dose is scheduled for those aged 63, but the continuity of the calendar depends on the arrival of new doses of the vaccine.

Check the calendar:

Wednesday (11/03) – 64 years or older

Thursday (11/04) – Women aged 63 and over

Friday (Nov 5) – Men 63 years old or older

Saturday (06/11) – 63 years or more

Monday (11/08) – Women aged 62 and over

Tuesday (11/09) – Men 62 years old or older

Wednesday (11/10) – 62 years or older

Thursday (11/11) – Women 61 years of age or older

Friday (11/12) – Men 61 years of age or older

Saturday (11/13) – 61 years or older

Rio will carry out a study to evaluate the third dose of the vaccine in people over 18 years old

In the coming months, the Municipal Health Department of Rio, Fiocruz and the D’Or Institute for Research and Education will carry out a study to assess the safety, efficacy and possible benefits of a third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in all adults. The research will evaluate, among other things, the behavior of the booster dose with different combinations. For this, half of the group will receive the immunizing agent from Pfizer — as currently happens with the elderly — and the other part will be immunized with the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca.

The study, already approved by the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep), provides that the first stage will be “blind”. At first, the participant will not know which immunizer he received and the vaccine will be chosen at random by an electronic system. Only 60 days after the application will the person be informed which immunization they received.

In the first two months of the study, candidates will be evaluated at least three times, but there may be other consultations if there is any reaction, for example. It is in these first 60 days that researchers want to gather information about the safety of the third dose in different age groups and vaccine combinations. The forecast is that the first preliminary results will be collected at the beginning of next year.

— As there is a large number of people included, the idea is to have the most different age profiles and people with or without comorbidities. The study will be over 18 years old, but most people over 60 years old have already received the booster, so it may be that we have fewer elderly people. We will observe whether there is a difference in homologous (all three doses of the same vaccine) or heterologous (two first doses with one manufacturer and the third with another) booster. We already have safety data, but we will have more details by age group, comorbidities and different combinations of vaccines – explains research coordinator José Cerbino, Infectious Doctor at Fiocruz and member of the Scientific Committee of the City Hall.





Anyone interested can register on Fiocruz’s website (https://livs.ini.fiocruz.br/projetos/boost01), where there is a consent form that must be signed beforehand. Only residents of the city of Rio de Janeiro aged 18 or over can apply for this research. You must also have completed the two-dose vaccination course at least six months ago with Coronavac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines. According to Cerbino, the youngest who do not have the six-month break will be able to apply in the future if the applications have not been completed. If the candidate is approved, he must sign a Consent Form, which can already be read on the study website.

After the first phase of the study, around three thousand people will be selected to be followed for a year. For this step, the researchers want to assess immunogenicity, that is, the production of antibodies that each one will generate with the booster dose. For this, four blood samples will be collected (on the day of assessment, one month later, six months later and finally, one year after the application of the third dose).

“We’ll see what antibody levels we achieve with these boosters and the difference for each case and age. We will also assess the effectiveness, how much the booster dose was able to prevent infection in this group that will be monitored for a year – says the coordinator of the research.

This will be the third study on topics related to the effectiveness of the vaccine carried out in the city of Rio in partnership with Fiocruz. The first began on Ilha de Paquetá — a neighborhood in the North Zone of the city. In it, all residents over 18 years of age were immunized with AstraZeneca and the first preliminary results show that 99% produced antibodies after vaccination. Now the researchers are focused on making several analyzes of the results by age group and who, for some reason, did not produce antibodies.

Complexo da Maré was also the target of another major action that massively immunized favela residents. The results of the samples are still being analyzed by the researchers.