Rio resumes vaccination against Covid this Wednesday; see who can be immunized | Rio de Janeiro

The immunization of residents of Rio will resume this Wednesday (3). According to the latest calendar released by the city, until November 13, all seniors aged 61 or over will receive a booster dose in the capital. (see calendar below) .

Vaccination in Rio was interrupted on Monday (1st) and on the All Souls holidays, on Tuesday (2). This Wednesday, the vaccination against Covid-19 it will be for the first dose for people aged 12 and over and also for the booster dose for people aged 64 and over.

Between Thursday (4) and Saturday (6), Rio plans to immunize people over 63 years of age with a booster dose.

And the State Department of Health launched a campaign for people to get vaccinated with the second dose. According to the survey, 350 thousand people have not yet returned to the posts to receive the second dose.

The campaign “Take the Right Measure. Take the Second Dose,” wants to draw the attention of the elderly to the importance of reinforcement. There will be films on TV, radio, newspaper, internet and also in train and subway stations. Immunization is primarily responsible for controlling the pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, informs the secretariat in a note.

2 of 2 Vaccination calendar in Rio — Photo: Reproduction Vaccination calendar in Rio — Photo: Reproduction

Rio is the first capital in the country to make the use of masks more flexible

The moving average of deaths by Covid in the State of Rio is the lowest since last November. There were 39 deaths a day in the last 7 days (see the video below).

Moving average of covid deaths is the lowest since last November

According to the Municipal Health Department, 4.5 million cariocas have the complete vaccination schedule (with the 2nd dose or single dose). The information was released on the last day of October.

Covid’s Risk Map, released last week by the State Department of Health, also showed that, for the first time since it was published, the entire Metropolitan Region of the state is on the green flag, which represents a very low risk for contamination.

Who will receive the vaccine must present original identification with photo, CPF number and, if possible, vaccination booklet. For the 2nd dose, it is important to bring proof of the 1st application.

The municipality reminds that home vaccination is available for bedridden seniors and PwD aged 12 or over. The appointment can be made through the following link or through WhatsApp 21 97620-6472 — service channel from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm. The deadline for scheduling is up to 30 days.