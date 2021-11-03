Rival: Confiança trains at Fluminense and may have Hernane start against Botafogo

The coach Luizinho Lopes ended Confiança’s preparation for the duel against the Botafogo this Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro, for the 33rd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The last training session was at Laranjeiras, Fluminense’s stronghold.

With only 32 goals scored in 32 games, the attack still has an open spot. With Lohan in low, the coach can opt for the experienced Hernane Brocador, former Flamengo player and who knows Botafogo well. In midfield, Confiança will have a change.

the steering wheel Madison is suspended and must give way to Vinicius Barba. Already Willians Santana hanging back.

“I’ve played several classics against Botafogo both at base and professionally. I’m used to playing against them so I know a few things. I’m very motivated and I hope to help Confiança to come out with another victory”, said striker Tiago Reis, who will be on the bench and is loaned by Vasco.

Confiança, on the other hand, is seeking rehabilitation after falling to Londrina by 2-0. Sergipe are in penultimate place with 31 points.

CONFIDENCE – Rafael Santos; Jonathan Bocão, Nirley, Adalberto and João Paulo; Vinícius Barba, Rafael Vila, Álvaro and Ítalo; Williams Santana and Hernane Brocador (Lohan).