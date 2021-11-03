RMP: ‘Renato Gaúcho delivered the brown sugar at the end’; check out the notes of Fla – 11/02/2021

Flamengo visited Athletico-PR this afternoon (2), for the Brazilian Championship, and left the field with a tie 2-2, after winning 2-0. The result complicated the situation of the team from Gávea in the race to reach Atlético-MG, leader of the competition.

On Flamengo’s Live, broadcast by UOL Sport after the Rubro-Negro games, columnists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado commented on the performance of Renato Gaúcho’s team. For them, Gabigol, author of the two goals, was the best on the field for Fla, while the coach received criticism.

See the players’ and Renato Gaúcho’s notes:

Diego Alves

André Rocha: “There was a moment in the game that saved him well. The failure… The failure more or less. That move there is a hell of a mess, the second goal move. End of the game, I think it’s more the defense’s responsibility that of the goalkeeper that move. But he did not go well, right?” – 7.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’ll give 7.5, but I think he missed the goal. Ball in the small area belongs to the goalkeeper, he can’t let it go. But he made two monstrous saves before. So, 7.5 for him” – 7.5

isla

André Rocha: “Isla didn’t do so well today. I didn’t think so well, no. Score 5.0 for him. I didn’t think so well, neither attacking nor defending” – 5.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “In the first half I even liked Isla, but in the second half I think he lost too. I’ll give him 5.5” – 5.5

Gustavo Henrique

André Rocha: “Score 4. Very lost, right? There was a move in the first half when he missed the shot at Terans and ended up with a dangerous move, which could even have resulted in a penalty and such. Very messed up, bad in the defensive air ball . It ends up being good at [bola aérea] offensive, but defensive is a tragedy” – 4.0

– 3.0

Leo Pereira

André Rocha: “In the same vein, crazy, making the wrong decision. And there in those squabbles with Renato Kayzer… Note 4.0 too” – 4.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “Léo Pereira, I’m going to give him a little better note. I even thought he didn’t compromise much today” – 5.0

Ramon

André Rocha: “A grade of 6.0. It was acting like that… It was a lot of sacrifice there, a lot of attacking on that side with Marcinho, Nikão. Athletico-PR pushed him a lot, Michael didn’t help that much, and he suffered a lot . But he didn’t commit, he didn’t have anything compromising” – 6.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’ll be a little more generous, I give it a 7.0. I thought Ramon’s performance was very good. He simply marked Nikão, who, for me, is Athetico-PR’s best striker. And the Nikão didn’t have it easy” – 7.0

Aaron

André Rocha: “Arão played a lot in the first half. Score 8.0 in the first half. And in the second half it was a disaster. Disaster. blase, kind of scared of getting hurt. So, on average, I’ll rate it 5.0″ – 5.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I follow 5.0, with the same arguments: well in the first half and lost in the second” – 5.0

Andreas Pereira

André Rocha: “5.0 as well. I thought he wasn’t brilliant, but he tried to collaborate, help with marking, with the ball leaving. But when it’s time to play as a midfielder, it’s gone, it doesn’t yield. Anyway, it’s 5.0. same” – 5.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’m going to give him a 4.0 grade because I think he was a little worse than Arão” – 4.0

Vitinho:

André Rocha: “Vitinho, grade 7.0. Vitinho played well, he was an important guy there to hold the ball in attack. He managed to create some plays with Michael, with Gabigol. He participated in the pressure in the second goal. Vitinho played well. , grade 7.0. Then, in the second half, he crashed with the whole team and then it was very unlucky to have hurt. I think it’s proof that it’s not for Flamengo this year. It’s not for Flamengo. all very wrong when it should be working very well” – 7.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I accompany the rapporteur in the note and in the analysis” – 7.0

Everton Ribeiro:

André Rocha: “This one’s been bad for a long time. He fights, tries, helps defending and such, but… Technically he’s making too many mistakes. Sometimes, he throws cleanly and he wants to invent, he wants to give one more dribble. He’s a player who is not aware: ‘I’m bad, I’m going to play simpler’. No, he always tries the hardest move, the hardest pass, the dribble. It’s too bad” – 4.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’m going to be more cruel. Note 2.0, I think he’s not getting anything right” – 2.0

Gabigol

André Rocha: “A grade of 8.0, right? He was the best of the team, he scored two goals. He missed a few passes in the second half, hid a little, disappeared a little in the second half, but… Two goals, a great goal in the second half first time. He’s the ruler, right? The top today” – 8.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “There, I’ll be more generous. Score 9.0 for him. I think he was Flamengo’s best player on the field. And the second goal he scores is an absolute painting” – 9.0

Michael

André Rocha: “Michael was that average, today he didn’t play so well, he didn’t get any more inspired move. When the team was doing well, it was okay. In the second half he tried some dribbles… He was well marked, he had to have this notion that I had to touch the ball more. But it’s also too much to expect. Just for him to be able to withstand this sequence of games and not fall into this mesh, this spider’s web of the medical department, it’s already a miracle. of the work. Today it didn’t go well, but for the whole work, grade 6.0” – 6.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’m going to give it a little more, I’m going to give it 7.0 because I think he made a lot of smoke. And the play of the first goal he has direct participation” – 7.0

Renato Gaucho

André Rocha: “He set up the team well in the first half, the team managed to find solutions to get out of the pressure from Athletico-PR, it got involved. But then came the second half and then those substitutions that he believes will always work, and that doesn’t always happen . I think this time was very unhappy. So, it will be average” – 5.0

Renato Maurício Prado: “I’ll be more cruel, grade 3.0. I think he delivered the brown sugar at the end when he added that bunch, including Rodinei” – 3.0

The next edition of Live do Flamengo will be on Friday (5), right after the match against Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian Nationals. You can follow the live on the UOL Channel, on the UOL Placar app, on the Flamengo page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.