Ronaldo decides with goals in stoppages, and Manchester United draws with Atalanta

Manchester United eased crisis before derby with Ronaldo’s decisive action

O Manchester United failed to repeat Old Trafford’s epic comeback, but ended up tying 2-2 for atalanta, this Tuesday, at Gewiss Stadium, for the 4th round of group F of UEFA Champions League.

Ilicic opened the scoring for the Italian team in the 12th minute after a “chicken” from De Gea. Cristiano Ronaldo tied at 46 in the initial stage.

Zapata, 12 minutes into the second half, scored Atalanta’s second. And in the second half additions, the Portuguese once again tied for the Red Devils.

Championship status

With the result, Manchester United goes to 6 points and remains in the lead in group F of the Champions.

Atalanta, on the other hand, goes to 5 points and drops to third position of the key, with the Villarreal also scored 7 points. Young Boys are in the flashlight with 3 points.

The guy: Cristiano Ronaldo

What would Solskjaer’s job be without Portuguese? Once again Cristiano Ronaldo “cleaned the bar” from the coach. In a beautiful table with Bruno Fernandes, shirt 7 tied the match in the first-half injury time.

Ronaldo just surpassed Solskjaer as the 5th player with the most goals for United in the Champions League (20), behind only Van Nistelrooy (35), Rooney (30), Giggs (28) and Scholes (24).

He becomes the player over 36 with the most goals in an edition of the Champions (5), beating Laurent Blanc, who in 2001-02 scored 3.

Ronaldo has 11 goals after 35 years in the Champions League, more than double the second place in that list, which is Didier Drogba, with 5.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for United over Atalanta EFE/EPA/PAOLO MAGNI

It was bad: De Gea

Atalanta only opened the scoring thanks to a serious failure by the Spanish goalkeeper, who “accepted” an easy-to-defense shot from Ilicic for a high-level goalkeeper

upcoming games

United returns to the field this Saturday (7), at 9:30 am (GMT), by Premier League against none other than Manchester City, broadcast for the ESPN at the Star+.

Atalanta also plays Saturday, at 3:45 pm, against Cagliari, for the Italian Championship, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

Datasheet

Atalanta 2 x 2 Manchester United

GOALS: Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo [45+1′ e 90+1] atalanta: Illicic [12′] and Zapata [57′]

MANCHESTER UNITED: From Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Varane (Greenwood), Maguire and Luke Shaw; McTominay (Sancho), Pogba (Matic) and Bruno Fernandes (Van de Beek); Rashford (Cavani) and Cristiano Ronaldo Technician: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

ATALANTA: Musso; De Roon, Demiral and Palomino; Zappacosta, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Pasalic (Djimsiti) and Maehle; Ilicic (Muriel) and Zapata Technician: Gian Piero Gasperini