Ronaldo’s ‘Son’, ex-Corinthians says he is ‘inspired’ against Real Madrid | International

Reproduction/Instagram Dentinho and Pedrinho share dressing room at Shakhtar Donetsk

Before facing the Real Madrid

on Wednesday (3), for the Champions League, forward Dentinho (see photos in gallery below),

from Shakhtar Donetsk, spoke about the favorable record against the merengue team.

“It gives me luck (games against Real). In 2015, I scored against them in Ukraine, although we lost 4-3. And last season we won both games and I scored one in Kiev. Let’s see if it stays the same, after not being able to play for two weeks because I got hurt, I was eager to act”, said the player, in an interview with the newspaper ‘Marca’, from Spain.

Dentinho also remembered when he almost left Corinthians, in 2008, to play for the Spanish team. At the time, the secretary general of Real Madrid, Miguel Ángel Portugal Vicario, was at a game at Pacaembu to closely monitor the performance of Timão’s promise.

”It’s been a long time and I’m not sure why it didn’t come out, I think because of some payment methods, some amounts. The offer existed. It was in 2008. They came to see me in the Corinthians vs Paraná game, in which I scored a goal”, he said.

Ronaldo Fenômeno’s attacking partner at Corinthians, Dentinho talks about the close relationship with his idol, who call him his father because of a certain similarity.

“He is a very important person in my life. He took care of me a lot at Corinthians and I will always be very grateful to him. I was his attacking partner in the last game he played in Colombia. He was a great teammate and then a great friend . We talk a lot. He treats me like a son.”

“When I was little, they said he was my father because we had similar teeth. He always behaved very well and I told him ‘my father.’ For me he is the best player in history. Even injured was a phenomenon. You you’ll never see anything like that again,” he added.