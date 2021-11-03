Round 6 cryptocurrency has only one winner: the $2 million swindler

*Editorial note: The article contains spoilers from the “Round 6” (Squid Game) series.

Maybe it wasn’t diabetes that killed Seong Gi-hun’s mother. She probably died of shock after losing her life savings in Round 6 (Squid Game) cryptocurrency.

SQUID, the token design undoubtedly created by that white guy in the horn mask, wasn’t all that it seemed. Okay, actually, it was totally what it looked like: a scam.

After debuting last week on the decentralized exchanges PancakeSwap and DODO, the token created on the Binance Smart Chain and inspired by the hit Netflix series hit an all-time high of $2.85 before its website, social media accounts and cash disappeared abruptly on Monday (1).

A single address was able to exchange SQUID tokens for BNB tokens worth over $2 million. (We’ll let you calculate how many billion Korean won this is worth.)

The project’s official Telegram channel, which only allows administrators to write messages, reported: “Squid Game devs don’t want to continue developing the project because we’re depressed about the scammers and overwhelmed with the stress. We have to remove all restrictions and transaction rules from the Squid Game”.

“Sorry again for any inconvenience we caused you,” concluded the message.

SQUID was launched using a play-to-earn model, in which people could earn more cryptocurrencies by playing games; participants would have to pay an entry fee — in SQUID — to be knocked down in the first round, “French Fries 1,2,3”. Subsequent games also charged a SQUID entry fee that was getting more and more expensive.

Rug pull (known as ‘carpet pulling’) proves that one of the program’s central theses also applies to investing in cryptocurrencies: you can watch a lot of people get wiped out, be warned that this will likely happen to you, and still be willing to make another trip from Seoul in that unmarked black van.

Some people are desperate enough to try to get rich from dubious investment strategies.

The stakes were visible and obvious in retrospect—though perhaps forgivable in a space where anyone could create the next big cryptocurrency of the moment. The website and white paper were riddled with grammatical and spelling errors — an often intentional tactic by scammers to attract less suspicious people. They also used fake Elon Musk endorsements.

But the most obvious sign was that you could buy the tokens but not sell them. (Perhaps those within the Binance ecosystem are used to not being able to withdraw their money?)

Unfortunately, there will be no games, which means that you, dear reader, can continue to live in the heartless world of fiat money. But if you get really desperate, like Cho Sang-woo after dinner, you can always hunt for another scheme that promises you a quick get-rich-quick.

*Translated and edited by permission of Decrypt.co