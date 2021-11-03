‘Round 6’ series-inspired cryptocurrency loses almost all value after reaching nearly $3,000 | Economy

Lured by its name, “Squid Game” (the same as the hit series on Netflix), some people bought a new cryptocurrency for several million dollars, which then plummeted in value.

Announced two weeks ago, the launch of this cryptocurrency took place on October 31st. To promote it, its creators used unauthorized footage from “Round 6,” a controversial South Korean series that has become the most-watched program on the streaming platform.

The value of the cryptocurrency “Squid Game”, whose acronym is SQUID, had a rapid and exponential growth: from US$ 0.7 at the time of its launch, it reached US$ 2,856, according to the specialized website CoinMarketCap.

But the price of SQUID fell as fast as it rose and was worth on Tuesday (2) $0.003.

In a note published on its website, CoinMarketCap reported that some SQUID buyers have said they cannot sell it or convert it to another digital currency or dollars.

Several specialized websites have posted transaction bulletins which seem to show that the creators of this cryptocurrency have managed, on the contrary, to convert several million dollars (between 2.5 and 3.5, according to estimates) in SQUID for other currencies.

Massive withdrawals brought down the value of this new crypto and investors were left with a virtually worthless currency.

This practice, known as “Rug Pull” (pulling the rug under investors’ feet), is widespread in the world of digital currencies. So far, it has not been the target of legal action.

The project’s website was down and the accounts opened on social media by the organizers, in which very little information circulated, were closed.