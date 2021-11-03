Rumor suggests the game was rebooted in 2020 and won’t be out until 2025

GTA 6, one of the most anticipated sequels of all time, it hasn’t come out yet because its production would have restarted from scratch in 2020, after a series of drastic changes. At least that’s what the latest video from the French channel Rockstar Mag, which specializes in the game’s publisher, claims.

According to content creators, behind the scenes would be even more troubled than those of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV, games notorious for their delays and controversies.

Changes to the story and characters have been made constantly since 2019, to the point of preventing the initial deadline to officially announce the game last year. This would have led the creative vice president of Rockstar Games, Dan houser, to leave the company temporarily and then leave the company completely. Rockstar would then have used this moment to “reboot” GTA 6 from scratch.

To avoid new accusations of poor working conditions (such as the intense overtime that would have happened in RDR and GTA IV), the producer would now be working with the release forecast only in 2025. Will it be? None of these rumors have been confirmed by any official Rockstar sources.

