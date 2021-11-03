Russia breaks new record for covid-19 deaths | World

At deaths by covid-19 hit one new daily record in Russia on Tuesday, four days after the government decreed a week-long holiday to try to stop new infections.
The government’s task force against the pandemic has recorded 39,008 new cases of the disease in the past 24 hours and another 1,178 deaths from covid-19. The country has successively broken records of infections and deaths in recent weeks.
To reduce the spread of the virus, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, decreed a holiday week between October 30th and November 7th. Regional governments where the disease situation is more serious may extend the measure longer. In Novgorod, the recess will last at least another seven days.
Doctors wearing special clothing to protect against coronaviruses stand next to a patient with covid-19 at municipal hospital No. 52 in Moscow, Russia — Photo: Denis Grishkin/Moscow News Agency Photo via AP/Archive
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday played down rumors that the recess could be extended across the country. He reiterated that regional authorities are responsible for imposing measures to combat the virus.
The virus has been spreading rapidly for weeks in Russia, benefiting from low rates of vaccination against covid-19 and the reluctance of authorities to reintroduce tougher measures to curb its spread.
Less than 35% of Russians are fully vaccinated against the disease, despite the fact that Russia launched an immunizer, Sputnik V, months before other countries.
In total, Russia registered 8.6 million cases of covid-19 and more than 240,000 deaths, according to the official government balance. Putin described the current situation yesterday as “very difficult”.