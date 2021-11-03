Russia Sets New Covid-19 Death Record Amid ‘Mega Holiday’ for Disease Control | World

Russia registered on Wednesday (3) new records of new deaths and new cases of Covid-19: 1,189 deaths and 40,443 people infected in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the government.

The new wave of Covid-19 is driven by the delta variant and one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe and has led the capital Moscow to create an 11-day “mega-holiday” that started on October 28 and runs until Sunday (7th). ).

Non-essential services are closed and a series of restrictions have been put in place to contain the current outbreak — which is also driven by the population’s low use of masks.

2 of 2 Russian Emergency Ministry servicemen disinfect Moscow’s Savelovsky railway station on October 26, 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic — Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP Russian Emergency Ministry military personnel disinfect Moscow’s Savelovsky railway station on October 26, 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic — Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP

Restaurants, beauty salons, clothing stores, gyms, dance schools and other services considered “non-essential” will be closed until November 7, and only pharmacies, supermarkets and shops that sell basic items may open during this period.

The Intensive Care Centers (ICUs) of several Russian hospitals are at the limit of capacity — especially in the capital, which is the worst-affected city in the country.

With hospitals full, Moscow asked seniors to stay at home for four months.

Russia has suffered from escalating Covid-19 cases and deaths since June. Even as the situation worsens, Russians continue to refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines available.

The country that developed Sputnik V (see more about the vaccine in the video below) and three more immunizers have only 38% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and less than 33% of Russians are fully immunized

