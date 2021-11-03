Salaries, SAF, director and debt at FIFA: Luxembourg’s stay on Cruzeiro depends on situations | cruise

Cruzeiro and Vanderlei Luxemburgo have important definitions at the end of 2021. On the field, the coach needs to work to ensure Cruzeiro in Serie B. Outside it, the celestial board and the captain need to agree on the renewal of the contract for the next season. Despite public declarations of interest, nothing has been signed and the situation depends on important definitions.

After Cruzeiro’s tie against Vila Nova, Luxa spoke again in public that he wants to continue in charge of the team in 2022. The president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, also commented that he wants the coach at Toca da Raposa. So what’s missing for the definition?

Luxemburg has stated, on several occasions, that one of the conditions for training and remaining as a commander at Cruzeiro is that salaries are up to date. Recently, Cruzeiro went through a strike by professional players, who exposed delays in several sectors of the club.

Luxembourg publicly supported the players’ strike and also praised the decision to return to training after a conversation. Last week, Fox began to settle overdue debts. According to Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, until this Wednesday (3) all values ​​would be agreed with the employees.

Cruzeiro managed to raise funds after renting the club’s administrative headquarters, for 10 years, to Pedro Lourenço, businessman and one of the club’s sponsors. However, it is still uncertain whether payments by the end of the year will be made on time.

Cruzeiro claims that, in December 2022, it will migrate to the club-company model. The transition will be based on Law 14193 (August 6, 2021), which has become known as the “SAF Law”, acronym for Sociedade Anônima do Futebol, but what does this mean in practical terms?

The club from Minas Gerais will have a new CNPJ and will register all contracts of the Department of Football in this new number. After trimming the legal edges, the institution is now seeking to register the SAF’s bylaws, aiming to speed up the legal process so that when there is an investor, it is only necessary to put the money in the company’s cash register.

Recently, the businessman and one of the former celestial investors, Régis Campos, stated that the amount intended by Cruzeiro with the SAF is around R$ 350 million. This amount would be for casting the cast for next season. Luxembourg stated that he wants to have a stronger squad to compete in Serie B, different from what happened with Cruzeiro in the last two years.

To hire and plan the season, in addition to the renewal with the coach, Cruzeiro must settle another situation that is currently pending in the squad.

Cruzeiro is currently without a football director. The resignation of Rodrigo Pastana, at the beginning of last month, left a hole in the celestial organization chart that has not yet been replaced. Cruzeiro is looking, without haste, for a new name to fill the position.

Since he took over as president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues has had four football directors: Ricardo Drubscky, Deivid, André Mazzuco and Rodrigo Pastana. None of them signed and the search for the fifth name exists, but he will need to be a professional “approved” by Luxa so that the coach’s contract can be renewed.

Alexandre Mattos, who worked at Cruzeiro between 2012 and 2015, was contacted by the board, but there was no agreement. The executive is the preferred name of the club’s main investor, Pedro Lourenço – who was granted his recent wishes: hiring Luxembourg and resigning Rodrigo Pastana.

Currently, Cruzeiro’s football decisions are taken by Vanderlei Luxemburgo (coach), Ricardo Rocha (technical director), André Argolo (sports director), Claudiomir Rates (soccer supervisor) and the president of Cruzeiro himself.

Currently, Cruzeiro has two active sanctions in FIFA that prevent the registration of new player contracts – that is, prevent the club from making new signings. This situation will be resolved when Cruzeiro pays around R$ 13 million from the entity.

The debts arise from business the club did with two clubs. With the Defender of Uruguay, by midfielder Arrascaeta, the debt is approximately R$ 7 million. Along with Mazatlán, from Mexico, the debt is R$ 6 million for the hiring of striker Riascos, in 2015.

The renewals of those under contract will not be threatened by this punishment. However, as the ge even if the club changes CNPJ – as foreseen with the implementation of the SAF, Cruzeiro will continue with the punishment.

The punishment originates with FIFA; and National and International Federations and Confederations must respect the rules and regulations of this chain. SAF is a Federal Law and does not have the autonomy to change the foreseen sanctions. The debt credit, of R$ 13 million, could be pushed to the “old” CNPJ, but the sporting punishment, no.