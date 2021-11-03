São Paulo lineup: Calleri participates in full training and gives Rogério Ceni an option to attack | São Paulo

Striker Jonathan Calleri participated, this Wednesday, for the first time, in a full training session with the rest of the São Paulo squad in recent weeks, a period in which he is recovering from a thigh swelling suffered in the derby against Corinthians.

The activity makes him very close to being linked again by coach Rogério Ceni. Scorer of three goals in eight games since his return to São Paulo, Calleri was embezzled against Red Bull Bragantino (1-0 defeat) and against Internacional (1-0 victory).

He should have the company of Rodrigo Nestor in this list of related for the next game, against Bahia, on Sunday, at 18:15, at Fonte Nova, in Salvador.

The midfielder had a sprain in the defeat in Bragança Paulista and did not face Inter. He already worked with the tricolor group last Tuesday, when the cast re-introduced.

Calleri’s return will give Rogério Ceni the possibility of escalating São Paulo’s attack with him alongside Luciano and Rigoni, an offensive formation that the coach has already admitted is possible to use. If confirmed, it will be the first time that the commander will have his three main attackers available for the same match.

A possible team for the game against Bahia has Tiago Volpi, Orejuela, Arboleda, Miranda and Reinaldo; Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Luciano; Rigoni and Calleri. Another option would be to keep Leo on the team, with three defenders, and take out one of the three most advanced men. The coach will still lead training on Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

São Paulo will go to Salvador on Sunday with an eye on the possibility of getting closer to the G-6, the group of teams that qualify for the Libertadores.

The team is the 12th placed in the Brasileirão, with 37 points, seven less than Corinthians, the sixth, which has 44 points.