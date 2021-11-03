São Paulo state schools receive 100% of students without distancing protocol as of this Wednesday | education

All schools in the state network of São Paulo will receive 100% of students again every day of the week and without any distancing protocol from this Wednesday (3). Students are required to attend in person with some exceptions. (read below).

Before, on October 18, only 24% of 5,130 schools managed to open their doors to all students and guarantee the distance of 1 meter required by this Wednesday by the rules to combat Covid-19.

Now, all schools are back to work without a rotation scheme. The requirement also applies to private schools. In the case of municipal ones, most city halls have autonomy to decide.

Compulsory face-to-face classes in SP: questions and answers

UNESCO supports the return of compulsory face-to-face education; experts call for reform in schools

According to the state secretary of Education, Rossieli Soares, students can only stop attending schools upon presentation of a medical justification, or those who are part of the defined exceptions group:

Pregnant and postpartum women

Comorbidities aged 12 and over who have not completed the vaccination course against Covid

Children under 12 who belong to risk groups for Covid and/or more fragile health conditions

O mask use by students and staff remains mandatory. for everyone, as well as the use of alcohol gel in schools and personal protective equipment by teachers and other employees.

In early August, the state government allowed the return to classroom classes with 100% occupancy, respecting sanitary protocols, which in some units required shifts of groups.

Despite the authorization, sending the student to the classroom was optional for parents.. At the time, city halls also had autonomy to define dates and opening rules.

As for suspected cases, the Secretariat stated, in October, that the “bubbles” of people in contact will continue to be suspended from in-person classes.

“Servers, employees and students are monitored through the Education Information and Monitoring System for Covid-19 of the Secretariat and when there is a probable or suspicious diagnosis in the school environment, the contacts are identified, the person is isolated and guided to seek care in the health network. It is the doctor who determines, according to assessment, the period of leave and the indication and treatment that should be followed.

Contacting students, in turn, are removed from the classroom and monitor class activities through the Media Center, without prejudice to learning. In the case of civil servants and employees, they are also oriented towards medical follow-up, which will determine the removal and treatment”, says the note.

Back to face-to-face classes in SP: questions and answers

The Union of Official Education Teachers of the State of São Paulo (Apeoesp) considered the measure unnecessary, unreasonable and dangerous.

In the assessment of Apeopesp, schools are unable to comply with security protocols against Covid.

The union also claims that in several institutions there are no cleaning workers to guarantee the sanitation of the units.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) said it supports the return of 100% face-to-face and compulsory education in schools.

Unesco has no doubts that this is the time to reopen schools, especially considering the damages of distance learning to learning.

“Nothing replaces face-to-face teaching and we know that many students and families had problems with connectivity and equipment for hybrid teaching. Vulnerable populations are unable to buy data packages and the support was not sufficiently well structured in Brazil, despite the effort Unesco has been warning about the catastrophe that distance learning can cause in learning, with very significant educational losses, including in the cognitive process,” said Marlova Noleto, director and representative of Unesco in Brazil.

Vaccination in the state of SP

This Tuesday (2), 68.26% of the population of the state had the complete vaccination schedule, or 87.72% of the adult population.

In total, the state applied 71.9 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19.

In September last year, the state resumed classroom classes during the pandemic, but maintained a limiting percentage of 35% of students enrolled per day.

During the emergency phase, in March of this year, the institutions were only open to care for children in a situation of greater vulnerability and to offer lunch.

In April, schools were freed to receive students again, as long as the maximum capacity was maintained at 35%.

2 of 2 BACK TO SCHOOL IN SP: Students sit in separate desks at the Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmin State School, in the Itaim Paulista neighborhood, in the East Zone of São Paulo, this Wednesday morning (7) — Photo: Werther Santana /Estadão Content BACK TO SCHOOL IN SP: Students sit in separate desks at the Thomaz Rodrigues Alckmin State School, in the Itaim Paulista neighborhood, on the East Side of the city of São Paulo, this Wednesday morning (7) — Photo: Werther Santana/Estadão Conteúdo