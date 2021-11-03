Schedule for withdrawal of the 7th installment of emergency aid for the general public

Federal government starts to grant authorization to emergency aid withdrawal. Starting this week, the general public of the program will have access to withdrawal of the seventh installment. Releases will continue to be made by group, taking into account the citizen’s date of birth.

O emergency aid withdrawal will have your last round. From the next day 1 January birthdays will be able to withdraw or transfer The amount of up to R$375. The procedure continues to be done in person in a Caixa branch or through the Box Got. To access, just follow the calendar below.

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: withdrawal schedule for the general public

born in january – November 1st

– November 1st born in february – November 3rd

– November 3rd born in march – November 4th

– November 4th born in april – November 5th

– November 5th born in may – 9 of November

– 9 of November born in june – November 10th

– November 10th born in july – November 11th

– November 11th born in august – November 12th

– November 12th born in september – November 16th

– November 16th born in october – November 17th

– November 17th born in november – November 18th

– November 18th Born in December – November 19th

How to withdraw money?

Step by step to withdraw from the ATM and lottery:

The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.

Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.

Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.

Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code to make withdrawals?

Access your digital savings account in the app;

Once this is done, tap the withdrawal option and inform the amount you want to withdraw;

When informing the value, a code will be generated;

The beneficiary will write down this code and use it to withdraw at an ATM or lottery.

How to make the withdrawal with code?

Go to a Caixa self-service terminal;

Tap the “Enter” button on the keyboard;

Select the option “Emergency Aid Withdrawal”;

Enter your CPF number and click on the “Confirm” button;

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button;

Select a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

When finished, the chosen value will be delivered next.

