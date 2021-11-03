Scientists seek alien life and dark energy in Chile’s Atacama Desert

By Jorge Vega and Fabian Cambero

ATACAMA DESERT, Chile (Reuters) – In Chile’s dry Atacama Desert, stargazers scour the night sky to detect the existence of life on other planets and study so-called “dark energy,” a mysterious cosmic force believed to be driving the accelerated expansion of the universe.

Central to the race to investigate distant worlds, the Giant Magellanic Telescope (GMT) is a $1.8 billion complex being built at the Las Campanas observatory, which will have a resolution ten times that of the Hubble Space Telescope.

The GMT, which is believed to begin operating by the end of the decade, will compete with the European Southern Observatory’s Extremely Large Telescope, located further north in the same desert, and the Thirty-Meter Telescope (TMT) being built in the state. American from Hawaii.

“This new generation of giant telescopes aims to precisely detect life on other planets and determine the origin of dark energy,” explained Leopoldo Infante, director of the Las Campanas observatory.

“It’s a race of these three groups for who arrives first and who makes the first discovery.”

Infante said the new giant telescope will be able to detect organic molecules in the atmosphere of distant planets.

The other prize is studying dark energy, unlike the similarly enigmatic dark matter, which is considered a property of space and represents a huge amount of the universe, but remains essentially a mystery to be solved.

