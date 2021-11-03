Security agents can now apply for housing credit at Caixa

Caixa Econômica Federal started operating today (3), the Habite Seguro Program, launched in September by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Public security professionals can now apply for credit with subsidies and special conditions for financing their own home of up to R$ 300 thousand, in the acquisition of new or used properties, units of ventures financed by Caixa or construction of individual property, including through the Casa Program Green and Yellow.

According to the government, the program’s subsidies are for security agents with monthly gross income of up to R$ 7,000 and who do not yet have their own property. It will be possible to finance up to 100% of the property’s value, with subsidies of up to R$13,000, from the National Public Security Fund, according to the professional’s income range.

Habite Seguro benefits military, civil, criminal, federal and federal highway police; military firefighters; experts and papilloscopists; active, retired inactive, retired and retired, as well as municipal guards.

Accession

To apply for credit, professionals must prove their employment relationship with a public security agency. This proof is carried out by means of a form issued by the employer, the model of which is available in the site of the Habite Seguro Program, in the How to Join option.

Last week, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security published in the Official Diary of the Union, the rules for registering professionals interested in Habite Seguro. The ordinance defines complementary norms for the classification of beneficiaries of the new program, such as the types of properties that can be acquired, the financing contracting fee and necessary documents.

The contract is subject to credit approval by Caixa. Information is also available on the bank’s page.

Those who receive more than BRL 7,000 a month or who want to finance an amount above BRL 300,000 will also be served by Caixa, with differentiated interest rates and benefits. Public security professionals will also have the differentials available to clients when acquiring Caixa properties. These are houses and apartments owned by the bank, available for purchase with discounts and specialized service at Caixa.gov.br/ximoveis.

According to the government, Habite Seguro complies with Law No. 13.675/2018, which instituted the Unified Public Security System (SUSP) and provides for the support and promotion of a housing system for public security and social defense professionals.