See 6 fattening habits and know what to do to change them

Weight control is considered a prevention factor for several diseases, including heart problems and some types of cancer.

In a recent publication, the American Heart Association, which brings together cardiologists from the United States, pointed out that, in relation to organ health, eating habits matter more than the diet to be followed.

For those who want to lose weight or just keep their weight at a healthy level, it is important to pay attention to the nutritional quality of meals, avoid excess fat and salt and maintain the daily practice of physical activities.

See the 6 main habits that make you fat:

1. Going a long time without eating

Going too long without eating is one of the eating mistakes that most contribute to weight gain.

Many people say they don’t have time or think they’ll put on weight if they eat, but eating healthy snacks between main meals is an essential habit for the body to function properly.

When not eating for a long time, it is normal to have more difficulty controlling hunger and a greater desire to consume high-calorie foods, especially those rich in sugar.

What to do: It is recommended to eat every three or four hours, as this way you can control your blood glucose, avoid overeating at main meals and keep your body’s metabolism high.

2. Consume fatty meats

Eating a lot of meat is a habit that brings harm to health, such as increased cholesterol and uric acid.

Meats, especially red meats, are rich in fat and their method of preparation usually includes oil and butter.

Bacon and sausage meats are the worst choices, as they not only contain more fat and salt, they are also rich in preservatives, colorings and flavor enhancers, additives that are toxic to the body.

What to do: Give preference to white meat and fish, limiting the consumption of red meat to just two days a week. It is also recommended to opt for leaner, fat-free cuts.

3. Drink soda

Soft drinks are drinks rich in fructose, a type of sugar that increases the risk of insulin resistance and diabetes. In addition, these drinks contain sodium and caffeine, which, in excess, causes changes in blood pressure and causes fluid retention.

What to do: Give preference to natural drinks such as unsweetened juices, teas and water. Another option is to drink sparkling water flavored with fruit.

4. Consume little fiber

Fiber is essential for regulating the levels of glucose and cholesterol circulating in the body. They also help to promote satiety and contribute to good intestinal functioning.

What to do: Consume at least 1 serving of fruit a day and, in main meals, include at least one source of fiber.

5. Not reading food labels

Processed foods are rich in fats, sugars and salt, as these ingredients are cheap and help preserve the food for longer, increasing its shelf life.

By not reading the labels, people do not know the ingredients used and do not realize that they are eating unhealthy foods.

What to do: Before buying or consuming any product, read the label in order to identify ingredients that may be harmful to health. The fewer ingredients, the healthier the food.

6. Add too much salt to meals

It is common for salt to be used in the preparation of meals as a way to enhance the flavor. However, excess salt can increase fluid retention and favor the development of hypertension.

What to do: As an alternative, use aromatic herbs, which also enhance the flavor of food and are healthier. (With information from the Tua Saúde portal)