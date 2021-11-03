See how the new Hyundai Creta with Tucson’s “face” will look like

The new generation of Hyundai Creta was launched in Brazil just over two months ago, but it won’t last long here. And the SUV’s controversial look has its days numbered, much to the delight of those who criticized the design chosen for both Crete and HB20. The new Crete is being worked on to look like Tucson, and an Instagram profile decided to get ahead of it to risk how this design will be.

The user cruise_control_21 posted on his account on the social network a suggestive image of how the Hyundai Creta could look like after undergoing a new “plastic”, which in the automotive segment receives the pompous name of “facelift”. According to the image, the main change is in the front grille, which is larger, interconnected to the headlights and with a more aggressive and more “normal” look than the current version.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

What is already known?

Hyundai itself has already released some images of what the new Crete design with Tucson’s DNA could look like. The model, which in principle should supply the markets of China, South Korea and Indonesia, should have a simpler rear, with Full LED lights (as well as the front ones). The body, in turn, will have a more sporty style, leaving a little of the boxy molds we saw in the model launched this year here.

Image: Disclosure/Hyundai

The alloy wheels, which also divided opinions in the current generation, should receive a new design, as well as the instrument panel, which will be 10 inches, 3 inches larger than the Crete that is on sale, besides 100% digital and fully configurable.

There is still no official information on when (or if) Crete with a Tucson “face” will give the air of grace in Brazil, but if the car cycle is identical to the first generation, it is possible that the complete restyled of Crete disembark here in 2024 or 2025.

Source: Motor1