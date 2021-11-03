see the 4 main risk factors

A 2020 survey, conducted by the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU), showed that demand for elective urological surgeries dropped 50% during the pandemic. Among those interviewed, about 90% stated that there was a 50% reduction in elective surgeries, and 54.8% reported that emergency surgeries were reduced by half.

The data frightened doctors and specialists, and this reality shows the importance of awareness campaigns such as Novembro Azul, which promotes informative and practical actions to encourage men to prevent themselves from prostate cancer, the second most common in Brazil (only behind of skin cancer and, in absolute numbers, with more occurrences than female breast cancer).

From the age of 50, as recommended by the SBU, it is very important that men take preventive medical care. On the other hand, people with first-degree relatives who have faced the disease, or even Afro-descendants, need to undergo routine exams before the age of 45, as they have a greater chance of developing prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer afflicted 65,840 people on average in 2020, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca). Every year, the disease has 75% of cases registered in men aged 65 and over and kills 15.5 thousand Brazilians. It is still necessary to break the taboo of the sociocultural barrier, as this issue makes many patients only discover the tumor at an advanced stage.

In the case of penile cancer, for example, despite still being little talked about, late diagnosis leads to more than a thousand amputations per year in Brazil. Although prostate cancer is the most talked about, it is necessary to draw attention to other cases that affect the male public. It is essential to encourage a routine of consultations and exams, which can save the lives of thousands of patients annually.

Even when the signs of problems become undeniable, in many cases the effective diagnosis of the disease only happens after insistence by the partners. No wonder, 70% of women attend their partner’s medical appointments, according to a survey conducted by the Reference Center for Men’s Health in the State of São Paulo.

“One of the main goals of early diagnosis, in addition to allowing the adoption of less invasive treatments and promoting chances of cure that can exceed 90%, is to prevent the patient from having other impacts on health in general. Active surveillance spares patients from possible side effects of surgical or radiotherapy treatment. On the other hand, when prostate cancer is identified in more advanced stages, the indicated treatment ends up being more aggressive, which may even compromise the production of testosterone. The lack of this hormone generates, among others [problemas], increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, sexual impotence and cognitive disorders”, completes clinical oncologist Andrey Soares, from Grupo Oncoclínicas and Scientific Director of LACOG-GU (Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group-Genitourinary).

Risk factors

There are four main risk factors, they are:

Age over 50 years old; History of father or sibling with prostate cancer before age 60; Feeding with excess animal fat; Exposure to some types of chemical products, such as aromatic amines (common in the chemical, mechanical and aluminum processing industries) and arsenic (used as a wood preservative and pesticide)

Treatments have evolved

The treatment of prostate cancer, like others, depends on assessing the extent of the disease. In cases of localized disease without aggressive features, treatment may vary from surgery, radiotherapy or active surveillance, depending on the case.

In localized cases, but with aggressiveness findings, definitive treatment is necessary. The conduct in these cases can be surgery, radiotherapy combined with hormonal treatment, or even the union of all of them. In cases of metastatic disease, recent years have brought great news to patients, with the arrival of several new drugs, such as a new generation of chemotherapy, hormonal therapies and radioisotopes, intelligent molecules with small radiant action, which can directly treat the tumors,” says Andrey Soares.

The specialist also emphasizes that new treatment perspectives preach the union of therapies, focus on information to raise awareness about the disease, and conduct aimed at a comprehensive and individualized look at each patient, valuing quality of life.

Attention to symptoms and ways of prevention

The prostate is a gland that only a man has and that is located in the lower abdomen. It is a small organ and lies just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It surrounds the initial portion of the urethra, the tube through which urine stored in the bladder is eliminated. It is up to the prostate to produce part of the semen.

Because of these attributions, some of the symptoms of prostate cancer are pain when urinating or the presence of blood in the urine. There is no evidence to point out preventive measures that can actively contribute to reducing the risk of developing this type of tumor, but investing in a balanced eating routine and physical exercise is always recommended.

“There is an association – albeit a small one – between physical activity and a decrease in the chances of developing prostate cancer. Although there are no more detailed conclusions about the association between lifestyle habits and the incidence of this type of male tumor, the Inca and the Ministry of Health agree that a healthy routine, balanced diet and other factors related to well-being can help prevent not only this one, but also several other types of carcinomas”, points out Andrey Soares.

Therefore, the most important relationship, according to the oncologist from the Oncoclinics Group, is proactive and preventive self-care, in addition to a significant change in relation to the importance of prevention.

