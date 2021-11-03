See the guidelines of the Consulate General of Brazil in Montevideo for entry into Uruguay

The Consulate General of Brazil in Montevideo has published a series of guidelines for fans who will travel to Uruguay to follow the CONMEBOL South American final. The guide, updated with the latest information, can be downloaded on here.

It is important to note that the rules are subject to change.

ENTRY OF FOREIGNERS INTO URUGUAY – HEALTH RULES

As of last Monday (1st), Uruguay’s borders are open to foreigners, with the following rules:

– Older than 18 years:

• You must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with both doses or a single dose. You must prove full vaccination at least 15 days and up to 9 months prior to travel. The receipt can be obtained from the Connect SUS Citizen app. Click here and learn more.

• Present a negative RT-PCR test, performed up to 72 hours before boarding or entering by land

– Travelers who had COVID-19 within the last 90 days of entry into the country must submit an RT-PCR test or an antigen research test performed between 90 and 20 days prior to travel.

– Under 18 years old:

• Negative RT-PCR test performed within 72 hours prior to travel is required. Children under 6 years old are not required to present the test.

A new RT-PCR test will be required on the seventh day of stay in the country, if applicable.

Brazilian tourists can stay in Uruguayan territory for up to 90 days (renewable for another 90). Brazilians who exceed this period are subject to a fine.

OTHER NECESSARY DOCUMENTS

– Identification document:

• Valid passport OR

• RG valid and issued by the Public Security Secretariat of the State of the Federation. Old or in poor condition IDs may not be accepted by the Uruguayan immigration authorities OR

• CRNM (National Migration Registry Card, former RNE) valid and issued by the Federal Police, if you are a foreigner residing in the country

*CNH and professional cards are not accepted by the authorities for entry into the country

– Proof of medical insurance with coverage in Uruguay

– Sworn statement of health

• Available on the Coronavirus UY app or on the Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health page. Click here!

CAR TRIP

– In addition to the identification of the driver and passengers, and the vehicle’s original document*, Mercosur’s “Green Card” insurance is required for entry into Uruguayan territory with a Brazilian vehicle. Consult an insurance company before entering Uruguayan territory.

– It is not necessary to carry an international driver’s license to drive in Uruguay. The National Driver’s License (CNH), only in the printed model, is accepted by the Uruguayan authorities, provided it is in force and in good condition. But remember: CNH is not valid as a travel document to enter Uruguay

– It is mandatory to use lighted headlights in vehicular traffic in cities and on Uruguayan roads, no matter whether during the day or at night

– For vehicle drivers, zero tolerance for alcohol consumption applies. Drivers caught driving under the influence of alcohol are subject to fines, driver’s license retention and, in some circumstances, vehicle seizure. In case of refusal of the breathalyzer test, the word of the police authority is valid

*Authorization of the vehicle owner, registered at a notary’s office or notarized and duly apostiled in Brazil, is required to enter the country with a vehicle in the name of a third party, even if it is a financial institution (when, because the property was purchased through financing, is under fiduciary sale for the benefit of that institution). The owner’s spouse or family members, up to the second degree, can also drive the vehicle, without the need for express authorization, provided that they can prove, through official documents, the family relationship

RETURN TO BRAZIL

– For re-entry into Brazil, the rules related to the Brazilian border are valid

– By air, the RT-PCR test must be submitted within 72 hours before the trip.

– By land, there are currently no regulations of this type. Land borders remain closed to foreigners. Only Brazilians or legal residents can enter Brazil by land.

MORE IMPORTANT INFORMATION

– Confirm that your credit or debit card is enabled for withdrawals and transactions abroad before coming to Uruguay. The currency used is the Uruguayan peso and it is possible to exchange reais or dollars for pesos at exchange offices. There are no Brazilian banks in Uruguay

STADIUM ENTRY

– CONMEBOL has not yet officially released which documents will be required for entry into the stadium. More information should be provided shortly.

EMERGENCIES – CONSULAR STAFF

– Contacts of the Consulate General of Brazil in Montevideo:

• (598) 2901-2024

• For emergencies*, call or send a WhatsApp: (598) 91 300-301

*Emergency situations are only those that involve risk to the life, safety or human dignity of Brazilian citizens abroad. If your situation does not fit these parameters, please contact us during normal office hours, which are Monday to Friday, from 9am to 3pm.