See tips to prevent respiratory illnesses in the rainy season

MANAUS-AM- The beginning of the rainy season in Amazonas increases the incidence and transmission of respiratory diseases. The otolaryngologist Rafael Carvalho, a doctor at Policlínica Governador Gilberto Mestrinho, a unit of the State Department of Health (SES-AM), warns of the prevention of respiratory viruses, in addition to the new coronavirus.

“In this period of climate change, we tend to have more agglomeration of people indoors with air conditioning. It is necessary to take the usual care to keep the vaccination card updated, use a mask, wash your hands, sanitize your hands with 70% alcohol and avoid agglomerations. If you are in a restaurant, for example, try to distance yourself further by taking off your mask”, he explained.

PREVENTION – According to the doctor, the recommendation to prevent respiratory diseases is to keep the environments airy and with the entry of sunlight, avoid the use of rugs and curtains and other objects that can help in the formation of mites, fungi and dust, contributing to the occurrence or aggravation of allergic and respiratory diseases. In addition to the periodic cleaning of the air conditioner and fans.

Rafael Carvalho highlighted the greater circulation of other respiratory viruses such as Influenza A and B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Adenovirus, Rhinovirus and warned about the continuity of transmission of the new coronavirus.

“We have some studies that showed a drop in these respiratory viruses after social distancing and now they are coming back. Care is also needed with these other viruses. Not only with the new coronavirus that has reduced transmission, but we cannot think that the pandemic is over. It is important to remember the vaccination against both the new coronavirus and other respiratory viruses that are coming back to the fore”, said the doctor.

According to the otolaryngologist, respiratory viruses are usually divided into a common cold, without pulmonary involvement, and flu, with the occurrence of fever and shortness of breath, and he advises, in cases of more systemic involvement, the patient to look for a Basic Health Unit (UBS), in addition to the Emergency Care Service (SPA) and the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), for medical evaluation and disposal of other health problems, including Covid-19.

“If you have noticed the appearance of an airway infection, it is important to first think about the person next to you. Avoid social interaction so as not to pass the virus on, preventing transmission. In case of hoarseness, stuffy nose and very intense runny nose, a health unit should be sought. And with the appearance of symptoms of shortness of breath, fever and a heavier cough, it is necessary to seek specialized care”, concluded the doctor.