Series B: Botafogo seeks to approach access against Confiança

O Botafogo back to the field this Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), against the Confidence. The match in Nilton Santos can put the alvinegros closer to the access in the Serie B.

The hosts are on a positive streak but have drawn two of their last four games. Botafogo is still in the second place at Segundona, but close to guaranteeing the return to the elite of Brazilian football.

Cariocas have 56 points, five above the fifth place. A victory will make Botafogo open eight away with only six rounds to the end of the competition.

For this match, the coach Enderson Moreira will have an important embezzlement. the midfielder Chay suffered a tough entry against Goiás and suffered an ankle injury.

On the other side, Confiança is in penultimate position. The Sergipe people sketched a reaction, but suffered a setback in the last round.

With 31 points, a victory is very important for Confiança to continue trying to get out of sticking. Currently, the distance is seven points for Brusque, first above the relegation zone.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X TRUST

Local: Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: November 3, 2021, Wednesday

Hour: 19 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

BOTAFOGO: Diego Loureiro, Daniel Borges, Kanu, Joel Carli and Hugo; Barreto, Pedro Castro and Luiz Henrique; Ronald, Marco Antônio and Rafael Navarro

Technician: Enderson Moreira

CONFIDENCE: Rafael Santos, Jonathan Bocão, Nirley, Adalberto and João Paulo; Madison, Vinícius Barba and Álvaro; Rafael Vila, Lohan and Italo

Technician: Luizinho Lopes