Shares hit new record and dollar gains strength before Fed decision

Global equities hit a new peak on Tuesday, boosted by the rally in equities in Wall Street, it’s the dollar strengthened with strong gains boosting sentiment as investors await details on the decision of the Federal Reserve to reduce its enormous stimulus.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq stock indexes hit new highs helped by a series of robust gains, while the STOXX 600 in Europe also rose on strong corporate results and France’s CAC 40 index hit its high since 2000.

The Australian dollar AUD tumbled after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) signaled a more dovish-than-expected tone in the first of three long-awaited central bank meetings this week.

The Fed will release a statement at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, when it is expected to announce the start of a reduction in the bond-buying program. Markets are also forecasting an increase in interest rates at Thursday’s Bank of England meeting.

Concerns about supply chain disruptions and rising inflation are overblown, as are concerns about the Fed’s downsizing, said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.

“These are temporary factors that will resolve themselves,” added Ghriskey. “Gains and revenues continue to surprise positively, with a very strong economy.”

The MSCI All-Country World Index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks stock performance in 50 countries, rose 0.1% to 749.23 after hitting an earlier all-time high.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.15%, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.30% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.29%.