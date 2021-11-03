She alone survived the air disaster the USSR wanted to hide | International

Surviving a 5,220-meter drop while clinging to a piece of an airplane fuselage did not make Soviet citizen Larisa Savitskaya into news, but into an uncomfortable witness. On August 24, 1981, passenger flight An-24, on which she was returning from her honeymoon with her husband, collided in the sky with a 16K Tupolev bomber. She was twenty years old and was the only survivor. She not only withstood eight minutes of descent and crashes into trees, but she also endured three days injured and alone in the open. But the Soviet authorities hid the story of this exceptional fact. Following its traditional formula of opacity and secrecy, the incident was declared confidential. Savitskaya only learned what had happened on that tragic day after the fall of the Soviet Union (USSR), 10 years later. Forty years after the accident, a documentary, eight minutes to the ground, now tackles this story of survival and concealment, which next year will be the theme of the film Odna (An).

More information

“They didn’t tell me anything. They just went to my mother and said: ‘Forget what happened’”, explains Savitskaya to EL PAÍS. “My mother signed some documents. I didn’t know what had happened for 10 years. Neither the number of passengers nor any version of the events”, reports the survivor, who over time managed to assimilate that traumatic day and rebuild her life: “Now I’m fine, I’m a happy person”.

In 1985, an article about the catastrophe was published for the first time. They blamed the pilots and said that one of the aircraft had continued to fly. It took until the 1990s for the investigation to be declassified, and only then were the huge mistakes made by the Soviet air forces known. The Tu-16K’s flight plan crossed a civilian route without the pilots being warned, and the military base controller, who should have supervised the Tupolev, did not track aircraft on radar. Visibility was good, beyond 10 kilometers, but the Tupolev suddenly found the civilian Antonov in full ascent. In total, 37 people died: 31 aboard the passenger plane and the six crew of the Tu-16k.

The event took place five years before the glasnost from Mikhail Gorbachev, the quest for transparency in the dismal Soviet regime. However, the secrecy of the powerful Russian military apparatus and the zeal to cover up its own mistakes never disappeared. Reports about the accident were kept in a drawer and the president himself did not set an example when the moment of truth came: it took a month to appear after the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. A government opacity that lives on today : in 2019, while in the terrified city of Arkhangelsk an increase in radiation was detected, the government kept secret for four days that an explosion had occurred in a laboratory of new weapons powered by nuclear engines.

“All for secrecy”, laments Savitskaya today. She emphasizes that in the USSR military and civilian air corridors were not coordinated. “Several other cases like this occurred in the country.” The lone survivor of the plane crash received 75 rubles from Aeroflot for damages, about $110 at the time, equivalent to today’s $330 (R$1,870), and 150 rubles more for her husband’s death.

Larisa was 20 years old. She met Vladimir Savitsky through a mutual friend and they started dating when she was already studying at the Moscow Pedagogy Institute. They were soon married and spent their honeymoon with his parents. When they boarded the flight back from Komsomolsk-on-Amur (east) to Blagoveshchensk (near the Chinese border), the plane was half empty and they sat in the back because it was more comfortable. A flight attendant invited them to go to seats in the front, but they refused and so the seats of other passengers who agreed to go to the front were exchanged. Savitskaya saw his original seat fly away after the accident.

“I woke up in the hallway,” recalls the survivor. The bomber’s onslaught tore off both the wings and part of the plane, and its structure began to rotate without actually turning upside down. Coming to her senses, the young woman returned to her seat, on impulse, and buckled her seat belt. Vladimir was next door, dead. “I knew right then that my husband had died. There was blood on his head, on his clothes…” he remembers.

The fuselage progressively shattered on that eternal descent. Because of the decompression, it was freezing cold, tens of degrees below zero, and Savitskaya was conscious. “People were screaming,” he says. She saw the last minutes of several passengers. Clinging as best she could to the seat, which was no longer fully fixed to the floor, scenes from a movie she had seen the year before with her husband came to mind, Miracles still happen (1974), in which the protagonist was saved in the same way she was at that moment. Lucky for you, the flexibility of the birch trees cushioned the impact against the ground.

“There are things we don’t forget. No matter how hard I tried, the plane crash still follows me,” he says. The survivor regained consciousness in the middle of the forest. He had fractures in his arms, ribs and five points in his spine, and his teeth were broken. Around her, the mist created a dreamlike setting. In it was her husband’s lifeless body.

“I didn’t know where to go, surrounded by trees. It was terribly cold and raining a lot. I wanted to sleep, but I couldn’t because of the pain,” describes Savitskaya, who decided to wait for rescue workers. She covered herself with the blankets she found on the seats and protected herself with plastic from the harassment of mosquitoes. To quench my thirst, I drank from a puddle. “I was soaked, I just wanted to get warm,” she recalls. Suddenly, a helicopter flew over her area and she waved, but no one came to her rescue, she had been mistaken for some geologists working in the area. On the third day, he lost hope that they would find her there. Very weak, she began to walk. It had barely started when a rescue team located her. The next thing he remembers is waking up in a hospital.

After the accident, she had to remain silent and did not receive any psychological support. “There was no such concept. Who helps in this type of situation? Mother father. When I moved to Moscow to learn psychophysiology, I studied myself. I managed to help myself”, she adds.

The survivor has never worked as a psychologist with other accident victims, but her experience with post-traumatic stress has supported the afgantsi, veterans of the Soviet war in Afghanistan. “They had a similar state of mind. Understanding that I wasn’t the only one, that there are more people who survived similar things, helped me”, says Savitskaya, who rebuilt her life and now looks around and sees “a beloved husband, a job, a son and a granddaughter”. He wasn’t afraid to fly again either: ‘A projectile doesn’t fall twice in the same place’. This sentence is about me.”

sign up on here to receive EL PAÍS Brasil’s daily newsletter: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.