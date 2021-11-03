Shopping Parque D. Pedro announces 1,800 temporary job openings for end-of-year parties in Campinas | Competitions and employment in Campinas and region

The Parque D. Pedro shopping mall, in Campinas (SP), announced the opening of 1.8 thousand temporary job openings for the end-of-the-year festivities. The opportunities are being offered by the stores themselves, informed the shopping center.
Those interested can personally go to the mall, located at Avenida Guilherme Campos, 500, in Jardim Santa Geneva, to apply for vacancies related to sales or send the resume through the mall’s website.
Consumers at Shopping Parque D. Pedro, in Campinas — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV
Among the opportunities offered by the shopping center itself, job seekers can make a selection process for mentoring and prosecution for Christmas decoration and reinforcement in the areas of cleaning, security and maintenance.
On Monday (1), two other malls in the city announced 2.9 thousand vacancies, Galleria and Iguatemi. The total of opportunities represents an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2020, and include chances for the functions of seller (a), packer (a), cashier (a) and stockist.
- Acic foresees 12,200 temporary jobs in the RMC for the end of the year parties and highlights the requirement for a vaccine against Covid-19
Tips for job seekers
In addition to the warning that the Commercial and Industrial Association of Campinas (Acic) made about candidates vaccinated against Covid-19 having more chances of getting a temporary job vacancy, the EPTV, an affiliate of TV Globo, raised some more tips from experts in the sector. See below.
- Prepare a good resume, because it is the information that will be shared with the interviewer.
- Good personal appearance from the point of view of clothing, as human contact is very frequent in retail, so the image to be conveyed in terms of posture and clothing will be evaluated in the selection process.
- Search before about the company that is offering the opportunity, look for information about the function and products that that company sells. This can be a differential, because interviewers usually do group dynamics and prior knowledge can make a candidate stand out from others.
Shopping D. Pedro opens temporary job openings for the end of the year in Campinas — Photo: EPTV Reproduction
How to get good results after hiring
- Be considerate, have posture and education.
- Get along well with other people.
- Have an affinity with the product you are going to sell and work.
- Contribute to a good shopping experience.
- Do not induce the customer to make a mistaken purchase, which he will regret in the future.
- Understand that reaching the goal will be the result of good service.