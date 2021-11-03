Sidewalk where Nelson Freire stumbled in 2019 still has holes; pianist never played again after the accident | Rio de Janeiro

The Portuguese stone sidewalk where pianist Nelson Freire stumbled upon in October 2019 continues to have problems, such as holes and loose parts.

Friends of the musician, who died this Monday (1st), said that Nelson never played again after a fracture in his humerus, a bone in his arm.

At the time, the pianist underwent surgery at the Copa D’Or Hospital, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, and had to cancel recitals and commitments already made.

Nelson was expected to be well in two months. But he was never able to recover all his movements.

The g1 was at Praia da Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, and recorded gaps and gaps at different points on Avenida Lúcio Costa — and not just around Posto 3, where the pianist fell.

The exact point of the accident with Nelson Freire is not known, nor was it ever patched.

Those who travel through the region consider that the area is, in general, well preserved, but it is necessary to be aware of the small traps.

“I’ve already helped one or two elderly people,” he said. Severino Silva, employee of one of the kiosks.

The Municipal Department of Conservation of Rio told g1 that it will send a team to Posto 3 in Barra da Tijuca for an inspection and to schedule the replacement of the Portuguese stones, in addition to working on leveling the sidewalk.

The g1 also visited several points on the sidewalks of other beaches in the city and found less unevenness on the sidewalk, but found holes that could also cause problems.

In Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio, one of the holes is between the sidewalk and the bike path at Rua Rainha Guilhermina. A similar problem can be seen around Avenida Bartolomeu Miter. Holes were also found near Rua General Urquiza.

Several holes could also be found around Posto 8, in Ipanema.

The Department of Conservation says that, in October, in Jardim de Alah, between the neighborhoods of Ipanema and Leblon, the service for the restoration of the Portuguese stone flooring began. The work will be extended to the Leblon sidewalk, still in November and along the shore.

12 thousand complaints in 2021

Residents of Rio complain about potholes in sidewalks in various parts of the city

According to the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro, the number of complaints about potholes in sidewalks across the city was 12,235 since the beginning of the year at the 1746 call center. Last year, there were 11,913 complaints (watch the article above).

The neighborhoods with the most reports of sidewalk problems are:

Campo Grande – 733 Tijuca – 581 Copacabana – 580 Center – 467 Realengo – 365

The Conservation Department stated that, by law, the responsibility for maintenance and repair of sidewalks rests with the owner, tenant, condominium or business, who can be notified and receive a fine of R$ 464.

The city hall is responsible for repairing sidewalks in front of public buildings, on the edge, as in the case of the beach promenade, and in squares and parks.

Also according to the secretariat, more than 46,700 square meters of sidewalks have been recovered since the beginning of the year. The folder states that inspection is carried out based on complaints received via 1746 and inspections carried out by conservation managements.