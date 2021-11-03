Silvio Santos changes his mind and cancels recordings on SBT

Silvio Santos had booked studio 3 of the CDT (Television Center) in Anhanguera to record his show this Wednesday (3) and Friday (5), but changed his mind and ordered to cancel everything. The information was provided by columnist Flávio Ricco and confirmed by on the small screen.

Despite having high immunity, a fact proven by recent exams, Silvio’s daughters would still be preventing a father’s return, found the report. There is a fear that the owner of the SBT will contract the virus again, mainly because it is not even two weeks since he took the Covid-19 booster dose.

The Man from the Trunk has not been recorded for three months, since he was infected by the disease and was hospitalized. Due to the pandemic, Silvio Santos was also left out of the 2021 edition of Teleton. This was the third time in a row that he did not participate in the solidarity marathon to raise funds for the AACD. In 2019, he contracted a bad flu and with voice problems, he did not attend for the first time in 22 years. In 2020, with the height of the pandemic, it was not present either.

Return of Silvio Santos remains unpredictable

With the cancellation of recordings this week, there is no forecast to return to the stage, although it is said that everything could change suddenly. Silvio was eagerly awaited this morning, but as he has done before, a change of mind would come as no surprise.

Therefore, Patricia Abravanel remains ahead of the PSS. Silvio Santos’ daughter number four started running the Sunday a month ago. At that time, she also got to contract Covid-19, walked away, but has already returned to work.