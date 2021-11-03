Snake lice made Rio de Janeiro postpone a romantic trip; businesswoman can only wear sandals until her feet heal | Rio de Janeiro

Last Friday (29), the Rio businesswoman Thassynara Vargas , 25, was planning a romantic holiday with her boyfriend, but a snake lice blew it all up. The young woman spent 10 minutes with a live gongolo on her foot, after putting on sneakers without noticing that the animal was there, and hours later saw that the fingers were all purple.

The tour, to the Serrana Region of Rio, had to be canceled by doctor’s recommendation, but Thassynara is already showing signs of improvement.

“My nail isn’t that bright yellow. It’s still a little yellow, but slightly. The finger is clearing, it’s brown. The one black, purple, is getting lighter. It was another scare”, he told g1.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Evolution of Tassynara’s foot, victim of snake lice toxin — Photo: Reproduction

The businesswoman, who sought a hospital shortly after noticing the effects on her foot, last Friday (29), said she received guidance from do not wear closed shoes during the recovery period., which should last for another week.

Thassynara planned to travel with her boyfriend to Teresópolis, in the Serrana Region. They were going to take advantage of the fact that he, the firefighter, had gotten a break from the corporation.

“As much as the doctor said that it was going to disappear, that there was medicine, we are afraid because it is very young”, said the young woman.

1 of 3 Before and after Thassynara’s foot, stricken with snake lice toxin — Photo: Reproduction Before and after Thassynara’s foot, hit by snake lice toxin — Photo: Reproduction

According to the doctor Alberto Chebabo, from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), gongolos can cause changes in the color of the pedestal, but pose no risk to humans.

“The gongolo produces a low gravity toxin, which can cause these color changes, but it doesn’t cause necrosis or anything. This finger of hers will have this color change for a few weeks and then go back to normal”, he reassured.

2 of 3 Gongolo, also known as snake lice, was responsible for the chemical reaction — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Gongolo, also known as snake lice, was responsible for the chemical reaction — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The businesswoman said that when she arrived at the hospital, she had to be evaluated by three doctors until she found out what had happened.

“I was informed that I would have to take good care of the wound, because these animals release a substance that burns the skin and this secretion that they release necrotizes the skin, this part that is black, it can flake off, I may lose the nail, but I said it is all within the normal range,” said Thassynara.

According to her, the nail turned yellow due to the toxin that the gongolo releases.

“I’m making this alert, so that always before putting a shoe closed, they look, hit the floor, pay close attention before putting them on. Please be very careful!!”

On Monday (1st), Thassynara’s foot had already improved, according to her.