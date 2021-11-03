Social goal becomes a decoy in fundraising – Economy

The network of diagnostic clinics Fleury, traditionally known for dealing with a high-income public, accessed investors’ pockets by linking, for the first time, the interest paid on its bonds to social and environmental goals. By raising R$ 1 billion through a debt issue in the domestic market, it signed a commitment to give access to tests to patients with lower purchasing power – in classes C, D and E.

Another example came from the financial sector: B3 was the first stock exchange in the world to raise funds abroad, also with a commitment to meet specific social goals. Among the commitments agreed upon is to have at least 35% of its leadership positions held by women by the end of 2026. It raised almost R$4 billion (US$700 million).

Incipient until 2019, initiatives like these have grown in number and volume both in Brazil and in the rest of the world. Experts estimate that, this year alone, global bond issues linked to social goals will register an increase of 15% compared to 2020. In the country, the projection is already to reach 5% of the total of R$ 100 billion in emissions linked to commitments ESG (reference to environmental, social and governance, its acronym in English).

One of the explanations for this shift in the market has to do with the covid-19 pandemic, which has increased inequalities between rich and poor. With the possibility of linking fundraising to social goals, some companies are starting to put the subject within their business strategy, meeting, on the other hand, a greater demand from investors, who increasingly place ESG papers within their portfolios .

In Brazil, the first exclusively social issues include companies such as Gyra+, which raised R$ 120 million in the domestic market to grant loans to small and medium-sized companies with difficulties to finance themselves. already the For real raised R$ 20 million to finance short-term courses for people who are entering the labor market, while the villa launched a financial bond of R$ 5 million to finance the renovation of popular houses. In these three cases, the money raised is “stamped” for the exclusive use of certain projects.

In the case of Fleury, the emission also included a goal linked to the environment: reducing the rate of generation of biological waste by the company, such as needles that are used in the collection of tests. By mixing a social goal with another related to the environment, the issued title earns the seal of sustainable, as those that mix the characteristics of the three letters that make up the ESG are called. “We have a history of sustainability issues for 20 years. The most relevant point in this issue is how to incorporate the ESG concept into our business model”, comments the president of Fleury, Jeane Tsutsui.

O responsible for Citi’s fixed income area, Claudio Mattos, says that the pace of conversation with companies is heated around this type of issue, but adds that companies will only capture the intrinsic benefits of the ESG aspects if this issue is, in fact, rooted in the company’s culture. “Companies that do not take these aspects into account will eventually fall behind.”

already the responsible for issuing Bradesco BBI’s external debt, Gilberto Noburo Nakayasu, explains that today the ESG debt market has opened up. Whereas before, companies could raise funds using the green seal to allocate all resources to a given project with a sustainable bias, now debt linked to ESG targets does not put a stamp on the use of money, which opens up a sea of ​​possibilities for more companies make this type of issue. “These are recent innovations”, he comments.

Already the ESG specialist in the fixed income area of ​​Itaú BBA, Luiza Vasconcellos, points out that it is difficult for emissions with a social content to have greater traction ahead than environmental ones, one of the reasons being the fact that there are more funds around the world with mandates to buy green bonds, which increases the demand for this type of title in the market. She says that despite the social issue being quite critical in some countries, such as Brazil, other regions, especially in Europe, the climate issue is the most sensitive and where the spotlight is directed. “It will be difficult for social emissions to have more traction than green ones, precisely because of the climate agenda”, says Luiza.

Fees.

A differential in this type of operation is usually the possibility of an increase in the interest paid by companies to investors, in case they fail to meet previously agreed targets. In this way, the analysts explain, the goals cannot even be very basic – and, therefore, easy to be achieved – nor too daring – and considered detached from reality.

In general, many social goals that are emerging are related to diversity, such as increasing the presence of women in leadership positions. Although company metrics, in general, still sound timid, the responsible for the sustainability area of ​​Bradesco BBI, Caio Andrade Cesar, says that debt issues need to fit the company’s business, whether environmental, social or governance. And, contrary to what social expression might imply, the goal cannot be philanthropy.

In this wave of sustainable bonds, the credibility of issuances is an indispensable point. And to prevent the captures from being carried out for pure marketing, they need to go through the scrutiny of a certifier. In Brazil, Sitawi is one of the main ESG consultancies that can give this seal, which confirms that an operation sold as ESG is, in fact, ESG.

Second the president of Sitawi, Gustavo Pimentel, one of the jobs as an external evaluator of the operation is to verify, in the case of an issue linked to targets, whether or not they are relevant, whether they adhere to the company’s business and whether they are ambitious enough. Great scrutiny is needed when giving this ESG label to the operation, even so that the instrument does not have its trivial use, points out Pimentel.