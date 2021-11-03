Solange, Erasmo, Rico or Marina, who stays?

This week’s swidden was formed on Tuesday night, the 2nd, and now 4 pedestrians are at risk of elimination. Solange, Erasmo, Rico or Marina, who deserves to continue in the race for R$ 1.5 million and stay in the reality show? Vote on the DCI 2021 Farm poll.

2021 Farm Poll – Who Should Stay?

VOTING THE FARM WHO SHOULD LEAVE

How was the formation of this week’s farm?

The formation of the farm was led by Sthe Matos, the farmer of the week, who voted for Rico. Then the rest of the pawns voted and Solange also ended up in the hot seat.

As a result, Solange had to pull one of the bay’s residents to occupy the third stool in the hot seat. Erasmus was the chosen name and started this week’s ‘left one’.

Marina was left in the dynamics and, therefore, became the fourth name in this week’s 2021 Farm poll. Before making this week’s formation official, Adriane Galisteu asked the influencer to veto one of the farmers in this week’s Prova do Farmeiro, and Erasmo was the chosen name.

Thus, Solange, Rico or Marina compete for the hat with the greatest power of the week. The Farmer’s Proof will be broadcast live this Wednesday (3), at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time), on Record TV and PlayPlus. In addition to coming out of this week’s 2021 Farm poll, the new farmer will inherit all of Sthe Matos’ powers.

Elimination of the 7th pawn

The pawn that receives the fewest votes in the 2021 Farm poll will be eliminated next Thursday, November 4th. The decision will take place on R7.com and Adriane Galisteu will announce the opening of the official voting right after the Farmer’s Test. To define who will be eliminated, the public must answer: ‘Who do you want to stay on the Farm?’

The eliminated this week joins the team of the other six famous who have already left the competition for R$ 1.5 million from Record TV. Remember elimination order and percentages of each eliminated:

1st week: Liziane Gutierrez (26.15% of the votes)

2nd week: Mussunzinho (23.52% of the votes)

3rd week: Erika Schneider (30.24% of votes)

4th week: Victor Pecoraro (22.82% of votes)

5th week: Lary Bottino (9.61% of votes)

6th week: Tati Quebra Barraco (15.78% of the votes)