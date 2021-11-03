Solano López makes Pedro go crazy little by little; Understand · TV News

Pedro (Selton Mello) will spend sleepless nights because of a possible war against Paraguay in In Times of the Emperor. The nobleman will swear on his feet that he will have seen Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) on the prowl during Isabel’s (Giulia Gayoso) wedding, falling like a duckling into yet another set of Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The deputy will come up with a pact with the Paraguayan dictator to make his rival a muggle. After all, the foreigner never swallowed the monarch’s displeasure for not having given him the hand of the heiress to the throne in the first chapters of the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

With a thirst for revenge, Roberto Birindelli’s character will show up at Isabel’s wedding to Gastão (Daniel Torres) in the scenes that will be shown from the next 11th.

Solano has even provoked the emperor by sending a gift to Leopoldina’s sister (Bruna Griphao). Nervous, Pedro will assure Teresa Cristina (Letícia Sabatella) that he even saw the president of Paraguay among the guests at the ceremony.

The empress will not listen to her husband’s complaints, saying that he was just confused because of the tension between Brazil and its South American neighbor. He, however, does not even imagine that he has a finger, or rather an entire hand of Tonico in the story.

Pedro (Selton Mello) on the six o’clock soap opera

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero will encourage Solano to drive Pedro mad little by little, certain that he will drag Brazil into a violent war. The crook will not mind spilling the blood of Brazilians in lethal battles to destabilize the government of the main enemy.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

