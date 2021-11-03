Sorocaba publishes a special program for November Azul at UBSs – Agência de Notícias

To further strengthen the assistance in the public health service for men, the Municipality of Sorocaba, through the Health Department (SES), releases, on Monday (1), the program of the November Blue campaign in Basic Units of Health (UBSs). The activities will take place throughout the month, with the work of servants and volunteer partners.

Programming is essential to raise awareness and raise awareness about the importance of preventing prostate cancer. The intention is also that this special attention from men with health does not only happen during the campaign season, but that it occurs constantly and becomes a custom among the male audience.

The physician and Health Secretary, Dr. Vinicius Rodrigues, points out that men over 40 years of age, with a family history of the disease, should seek medical care in Basic Health Units or in the Blue Bus, annually. On the other hand, patients without symptoms and without cases in the family should seek urological assistance from 50 years of age onwards. In turn, men with urological symptoms should seek a health facility as soon as possible, regardless of age.

“If you are going to carry out research for the early diagnosis of prostate cancer, it is extremely important to combine touch and blood tests, the so-called PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen). With these two procedures performed, the responsible physician will have more information for the indication, or not, of the prostate biopsy”, emphasizes the secretary. “To prevent the disease, men must also practice regular physical exercise and maintain healthy eating habits”, he adds.

Check the schedule:

Angelica UBS

– 11/19, from 7 am to 12 pm: Guidance in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination and its relevance in the current context.

UBS Lopes de Oliveira

– 06/11, at 1:00 pm: Guidance in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination and its relevance in the context of today.

UBS Cerrado

– 10/11 and 17/11: Lecture on “Man’s Health”;

– 07/11: Distribution of informative folders on the same topic in the unit’s location;

– The entire month of November: Rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

UBS Caranda

– 11/04, at 7:15 am: Lecture on “Man’s Health”;

– 03, 04, 10 and 11/12, at 2 pm: Nursing consultation for men and quick testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

UBS Simus

– The entire month of November: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate exams and distribution of informative folders on men’s health.

Santana UBS

– The entire month of November: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate exams and distribution of informative folders on men’s health.

UBS Eden

– Every November: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room about the importance of preventive prostate exams, distribution of informative folders on men’s health and rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

UBS Rodrigo

– 11/26, at 9 am: Lecture on “Man’s Health”.

UBS Aparecidinha

– The entire month of November: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room about the importance of preventive prostate examination;

– 16 and 17/11: Vacancies for medical and dental consultations for men aged 40 years and over.

UBS Mineirão

– 09, 11, 23 and 11/25, from 9 am to 9:30 am: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination.

UBS Maria Eugenia

– 11/22 and 11/24, from 8 am to 11 am: Rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections) and guidance in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination;

– 11/25, from 9am to 11: Quick testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections) at Centro Esportivo Maria Eugênia.

UBS São Guilherme

– 11/12, from 8 am to 6 pm: Special action alluding to the Blue November, with blood pressure measurement, capillary blood glucose test (diabetes), rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), Covid-19 test and guidelines on prostate cancer prevention.

UBS Vila Haro

– The entire month of November: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination.

Márcia Mendes UBS

– The entire month of November: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination and rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

UBS São Bento

– 11/3, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm: Opening of the November Blue campaign, with guidance on men’s health and request for the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test;

– 09/11, from 8 am to 12 pm: Guidance on men’s health and request for the PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test;

– 11/12, 9am to 11am: Guidance on healthy eating and nutrients that contribute to cancer prevention;

– 11/22 to 11/26, 9am to 12pm: Rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

UBS Maria do Carmo

– The entire month of November: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate exams and distribution of informative folders on men’s health.

UBS Wanel Ville

– 09, 16, 23 and 30/11, from 8 am to 11 am: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate exams and distribution of informative folders on men’s health;

– 11/23: Offer of 24 places for medical consultations for men aged 50 and over.

UBS School

– 04, 11, 18 and 25/11, at 2 pm: Lecture on oral cancer;

– 16, 17 and 11/19, at 3:00 pm: Auriculotherapy.

UBS Fiori

– 10, 11 and 12/11, from 9 am to 6 pm: Active search for hypertensive patients, rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), nursing consultations and request for the PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test.

UBS Vitória Régia

– 11/27, from 8 am to 1 pm: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination and rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections).

UBS Paineiras

– 11/11, from 8 am to 4 pm: Men’s Health “D” Day, with guidance in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination, rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), haircut and breakfast.

UBS Ulisses Guimarães

– The entire month of November: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room about the importance of preventive prostate exams, distribution of informative folders on men’s health, quick testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), multiprofessional consultations and exam request PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen).

UBS Cashew

– The entire month of November: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room about the importance of preventive prostate exams, distribution of informative folders on men’s health, quick testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), multiprofessional consultations and exam request PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen).

UBS Barcelona

– 11/18, from 8 am to 4 pm: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room about the importance of preventive prostate exams, distribution of informative folders on men’s health, rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), auriculotherapy, acupuncture and family planning.

Habitat UBS

– 11/18, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate exams, distribution of informative folders on men’s health, rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), multiprofessional consultations and request for the PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test.

UBS Vila Barão

– 11/13, from 8 am to 4 pm: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination, distribution of informative folders on men’s health, rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), multiprofessional consultations, request for PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test, haircut and auriculotherapy.

UBS Brigadier Tobias

– 11/18, from 9 am to 1 pm: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room on the importance of preventive prostate examination, distribution of informative folders on men’s health, rapid testing to identify STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections) and reflexology.

UBS Vila Sabiá

– 11/10, from 9 am to 1 pm: Lecture on the importance of preventive exams against prostate cancer.

UBS Vila Hortência

– 11/30, from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm: Orientation in the unit’s waiting room about the importance of preventive prostate exams, distribution of informative folders on men’s health and breakfast.