Soybeans and corn harvest early in the US

The USDA Crop Progress Report (United States Department of Agriculture) pointed out that the country’s corn crop is 74% complete. According to the bulletin released this week, the work comes above the five-year average, which is 66%.

For soybeans, the USDA pointed out that 79% had already been harvested until last Sunday, against 81% of the five-year average. In its report, the USDA rated the US winter wheat crop as 87% planted, versus 86% for the five-year average.

“The non-probabilistic surveys of crop progress and conditions include information from approximately 3,600 respondents whose occupations provide them with opportunities to make visual observations and often put them in contact with farmers in their municipalities. Based on standard definitions, these respondents subjectively estimate the progress of crops at various stages of development, as well as the progress of producer activities. They also provide subjective assessments of crop conditions,” the USDA stated in its report.

According to the Successful Farming portal, most respondents complete their questionnaires on a Friday or Monday morning and submit them to the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) field offices in their states. A small number of reports are completed on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Regardless of when questionnaires are completed, respondents are asked to report the entire week ending on Sunday, as per the report.