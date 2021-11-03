SP will send to Anvisa a request to vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 against Covid | São Paulo

The government of São Paulo said it will send this Wednesday (3) to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorization to immunize children from 5 to 11 years against Covid.

“The government of the state of São Paulo today sends an official letter to Anvisa requesting that Anvisa urgently authorize the start of the vaccination process for children aged 5 to 11 years. Remembering that countries like Chile, Argentina and Colombia have already started vaccinating children “, said Governor João Doria (PSDB), at a press conference in the early afternoon.

The request, in practice, occurs as an instrument of pressure, since in the country there is still no immunizing agent approved by the Agency for vaccination of this group.

The state government also defends the safety and effectiveness of CoronaVac for children. According to the director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, safety studies of the immunizing agent are constantly sent to the Agency.

“CoronaVac is the safest vaccine for use in children and adolescents aged between 3 and 17 years. It is the vaccine that has been most used in this population in the world. Today, there are close to 70 million children and adolescents vaccinated with this vaccine. And here in South America, it has been in use in Chile since September,” said Dimas Covas.

Also according to the director, a new meeting to deal with the matter should take place in the next few days.

“These data have been offered almost online to Anvisa, as they are generated. We requested for this week a new meeting with Anvisa to review data that has already arrived, including this week. We are in this process. , that there is an understanding of Anvisa that this is a vaccine that already has its safety profile demonstrated, especially for this population.”

What vaccine is this? Coronavac

Last week, pharmaceutical company Pfizer said it will file an authorization request with Anvisa so that the vaccine can be applied to children. The order will be made throughout the month of November.

In late October, Pfizer reported that its Covid-19 vaccine is safe and more than 90.7% effective in preventing infections in children ages 5-11. The data was sent to the FDA.

The study followed 2,268 children who received two doses of vaccine or placebo, three weeks apart. Each dose was one third of the amount given to adolescents and adults.

According to the researchers, 16 children who received the placebo were infected with Covid-19, compared with three who received the immunizer.

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech