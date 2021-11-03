Statement before Gre-Nal in intrigue twisted colorada, and Grêmio leader reveals when he talked to Gaciba

During an interview given on Monday night to O Bairrista, Grêmio football vice president Denis Abrahão pointed out some criticism of the refereeing in the defeat to Palmeiras and let slip that he had a conversation with Leonardo Gaciba (photo), head of the National Commission of Arbitration of CBF, without specifying when the chat had been.

Asked if the conversation with the former referee had been on Monday itself, Abrahão lost track and “cut” the subject:

“They explained a lot of criteria to me and I don’t see them being adopted. And who spoke to me was the highest authority of the Brazilian authority, Leonardo Gaciba. No (…) I spoke to him. It wasn’t today. You (journalists) are not easy, man”, stressed the leader at the time – see below:

The situation intrigued even the fans of Inter, since there is a Gre-Nal scheduled for Saturday, the 6th, in Beira-Rio, at 7 pm – Marcelo de Lima Henrique is scheduled to give the referee. But, to Rádio Guaíba, Abrahão put a stop to the controversy by assuring that the conversation with Gaciba was “a long time ago”, before returning to the direction of Grêmio.

Before projecting Gre-Nal for Brasileirão, Grêmio, which is only the 19th place with 26 points, measures forces away from home with Atlético-MG this Wednesday at 21h.