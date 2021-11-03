Stênio Garcia rebuts on Silvio de Abreu: ‘I didn’t have plastic surgery’ | celebrities



Stênio Garcia – video playback

Posted 11/2/2021 11:56 AM | Updated 11/02/2021 12:47

Rio – Stênio Garcia denied having had plastic surgery on his face in a video posted on Instagram by his wife, Mari Saade, this Monday. All because Silvio de Abreu stated in an interview that the actor stopped being invited to new projects, because his face had changed a lot.

“I come to public deny the lies of this gentleman who is saying that I had plastic surgery. I didn’t have any plastic surgery at all. I don’t know why he’s saying that. If you want to see my face, it’s here. All the wrinkles here. The wrinkles that time has cultivated, I’m not going to stretch, Mr. Abreu,” said Stênio, who explained changing his face to his characters. “I’m sorry to be the actor who knows how to change into the character. I know how to change, because I learned from great actors and people in the theater. I change my face, see Mr. Abreu”, he highlighted in the video.

In the publication’s caption, Stênio wrote: “I come to the public to clarify that there is a man lying that I had plastic surgery on my face and that I changed my face a lot when this is a lie. I have always been an actor who annulled myself to give life to characters and, therefore, with each one of them my face mask changes along with it,” he said.

The actor further clarified: “I won’t let anyone destroy my art with lies and I think the best option is to leave the past in the past. Since 2020 the world has been living the nightmare of Covid 19 where many lives were snuffed out, families destroyed and In Brazil alone, more than 600,000 bereaved families, finally, this virus came to show us that we are all equal and gave us the opportunity to evolve as a human being and I want peace, but I cannot let a lie circulate about me. a lot of health, peace, love and kindness in the hope of a better world. Have a good holiday, everyone,” he declared firmly.

understand the case

In an interview with Veja magazine, Silvio de Abreu, former author of Globo and recently hired by HBO Max, stated that Stênio Garcia was no longer cast in soap operas as he had undergone plastic surgery and changed his face. The statement came after he was asked about the dismissal of veteran Globo stars.

“This was a resolution that emerged when Globo merged the various companies in the group and decided to streamline its staff. I was totally against it. Every time someone was dismissed, I went to HR to discuss. They said that if I needed that actor , I could rehire him for a specific job. I don’t know why Mr. Stênio Garcia decided to go public and say that I had dismissed him, saying that I was angry at him. What revolted me the most in the story is that he wasn’t cast because directors didn’t want to. Stênio had had a plastic surgery and his face had changed a lot,” said Silvio.