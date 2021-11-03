Sthe indicates Rico Melquiades for the seventh farm

In the seventh swidden formation of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), farmer Sthefane Matos nominated Rico Melquiades for the hot seat. The influencer justified her vote saying that Rico tried to destabilize her in the game and criticized some of the pawn’s speeches and behavior.

“Today I’m going to be consistent with everything I’m feeling, with everything that’s in my heart and with the game’s things too. I’m going to indicate a person who, from the beginning, I’ve always disagreed with several lines, various attitudes, I disagreed with the game , but that was a person I liked. […] This person has been disappointing me a lot, which is Rico”, began Sthefane.

The farmer said that the comedian has a low game and tries to harm people in the house, attitudes with which she does not agree. Sthefane added in her justification the occasion when Rico accused her of “smoothing” pawns like Arcrebiano and Dynho while she has a boyfriend out of reality.

He is a very rude, impolite person in here. I am out there a very affectionate person, very loving with the people I love, my friends. And here it was no different. I found very special people here that I’m taking with great affection here, which are Bil, Gui, Mileide, Dynho. I treat them with a lot of affection here, and he used it in a very mean way, in order to destabilize me.

It hurt me a lot because he said a lot of horrible things to me. He said that my family should be ashamed of me, that the people who put me here are ashamed of me, that my fiance is ashamed of me. I thought that was too low, too dirty of him. Sthefane Matos

Sthe also called Rico a self-seeker again, stating that the man from Alagoas approached her due to the number of followers she has on social networks and the victory in the magazine’s vote to enter the reality.

“When I got here, he was a person who was stuck, something like that with me and then I realized that when I was no longer suitable for him, he kind of left me aside. He’s even commented, yes, to someone else who thought I was strong, anyway. […] I realized that he had this approach to me in the beginning, because I came from the magazine, from a vote. He even mentioned it to me as well,” concluded the farmer, adding that she never spoke about her followers at home as a relevant factor in the game.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

1 / 7 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Playback/RecordTV two / 7 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 7 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Playback/RecordTV 4 / 7 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 7 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the Farmer’s Test Play/Playplus 6 / 7 6th farmer: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo in the farmer’s test Play/Playplus 7 / 7 7th farmer: Sthe Matos Farm 2021: Sthe Matos beats MC Gui and Tati Play/Playplus