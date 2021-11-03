Sthe’s fiance says he is ‘very sad’ with his partner’s conduct in ‘A Fazenda’

Victor Igoh, Sthe Matos’ fiance, decided to comment on the Bahian’s participation in the reality show “A Fazenda 13”. He didn’t go into much detail, but said he was very sad about “everything that’s going on.”

“Sthe had behaviors that displeased me, had behaviors that I don’t agree with as a partner”, commented the boy in Instagram stories, this Tuesday (02). “But her attitudes in the game do not detract from the good human being and the great mother that she is”.

Photo: Reproduction

The influencer was involved in controversies after being accused of getting involved with the ‘pawn’ Dynho Alves, who is married to funk girl Mirella. He and Sthe even shared a bed after a party. Some suggested that there had been bed moving during the night and assumed that pedestrians were kissing under the comforter.

Sthe was also questioned by reality colleague Rico Melquiades for his proximity to Bil Araujo.

“You will never see me expose on social media any kind of judgment, anger, backbiting, or any behavior that may harm someone’s life, regardless of whether they are wrong or right,” said Victor.

He also says that since she is not there to defend herself, he will wait for that moment to come.