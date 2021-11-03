Study appears to have discovered why vaginal birth is so difficult in humans

It is common sense within the scientific community that human physiology is unique, being different from that of any other primate. This, however, ends up making the births of our species even more difficult. To find the reasons, researchers explored biomechanical modeling technology, uncovering some important facts.

Scientists say that the shape of the human birth canal is narrow and bent at the entrance, and the contractions felt at birth need to rotate babies’ large brains, in addition to their broad shoulders, nearly 90 degrees to fit in the pelvis. If the baby gets stuck, the lives of the child and the mother can be at risk and, unfortunately, this happens in about 6% of all births in the world.

Image: Stansfield et al., BMC Biology, 2021

Even today, many of the most fundamental parts of human pregnancy are still mysteries, and traditionally, the human pelvis should be shaped to help a person walk. However, in terms of evolution, being a bipedal animal does not favor the time of delivery. The researchers explain that if the entrance of the uterus into the birth canal were oval and deeper, the baby could slide straight out, without the need to make very complicated movements, as other primates do.

However, in humans, the pelvis would need to tilt to an even greater degree, which would ultimately result in a deeper curve in the lower back, compromising the stability and health of our spine. So, that’s probably the reason the birth canal evolved and came to this shape. In the case of chimpanzees, chicks only need to turn their heads slightly to get out, whereas human babies need to move almost 90 degrees.

Image: Reproduction/freestockcenter/Freepik

Even after this movement, the baby will still not have a straight exit, needing to turn one more time to get the shoulders out of the birth canal, since they are wider than the head. Scientists’ research suggests, then, that the region has this shape to bring better support to the pelvic floor, which helps the bones support the abdominal organs. If the lower birth canal had an even wider exit, the stability of the pelvic floor would be improved, but delivery would be much more risky.

According to evolutionary studies, Neanderthal women’s birth canals were similar to those of chimpanzees, suggesting that the twist is relatively recent and unique to humans. Since Neanderthals also stood up and walked on both feet, just like us, it becomes more interesting for scientists to understand why the pelvis of the homo sapiens stand out.

The study was published in the scientific journal BMC Biology.

Source: Science Alert