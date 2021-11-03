Stunt plane crashes on mother and daughter during exhibition in Argentina – News

A plane crashed last Saturday (30) during an aerial exhibition in Cordoba, Argentina. Mother and daughter, who were walking on a street near the venue where the show was held, were hit by the aircraft, but are not at risk of death.

The video of the incident circulating on social networks shows the plane performing a series of maneuvers before starting to lose altitude and falling onto a dirt road.

A mother and her mother impacted by this plane in Viila General Belgrano, Córdoba. Unbelievably nadie murió en este accidente. Miracle!!!! pic.twitter.com/kH0n15jvcp — DavidU (@DavidU2021) October 31, 2021

The pilot of the plane, who was performing the exhibition in the skies for a wedding ceremony, was taken to a private hospital in the Argentina, according to the newspaper La Nacion. The 35-year-old man suffered head trauma and injuries to the chest and abdomen.

The 27-year-old woman, in turn, was diagnosed with an open fracture of the femur and head and trunk injuries. The victim’s 3-year-old daughter suffered a fractured pelvis.

The case will be judicially investigated by Argentine authorities who will seek to understand the reason why the plane was unable to return to the air club’s runway near the crash site.