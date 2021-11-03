Success in streaming, Secret Truths 2 had a behind-the-scenes lead

Success at Globoplay, Verdades Secretas 2 went down in history as the first Brazilian soap opera produced by a streaming platform. Despite breaking spectator records, however, the plot had somewhat troubled backstage. Sources from the Leo Dias column claim that, during the preparation of the cast, actors who were scheduled to act in the second part of the plot were summarily dismissed. Some by WhatsApp. Anthony’s interpreter in the first part of the story, Reynaldo Gianecchini was one of those who received the blue ticket for the messaging application.

When Globo decided to produce a second season of the soap opera, the idea was to have many names from the original cast in the sequel. Grazi Mazzafera and Marieta Severo, however, showed no interest in participating in the project. But several other actors were still cast. Sources in the column reveal that the professionals even received the texts for the continuation of the story, in addition to having participated in the beginning of the process of preparing the cast.

Suddenly, everything changed and the role players who stood out in the original plot were cut from the cast. The warning came through WhatsApp, including to Reynaldo Gianecchini, until then one of the main actors of the network. Backstage, the gesture was considered inelegant and disrespectful.

According to our sources, Giane, as he is affectionately called, later received a phone call from one of the high-ranking figures in the soap opera. Deference, however, was not given to other actors originally cast.