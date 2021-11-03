Superintendence recommends the sale of Oi Móvel to TIM (TIMS3), Claro and Vivo (VIVT3) with the adoption of medicines

Oi Móvel/Oi telecommunications store in São Paulo (Photo: Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images)

In a statement, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) informs that the institution’s general superintendence referred the purchase of the Oi Group’s mobile telephony assets (OIBR3;OIBR4) by TIM (TIMS3), Claro and Telefônica for analysis by its court Brazil (VIVT3), owner of Vivo.

The superintendence recommended that the deal be approved with the adoption of measures aimed at reducing competitive risks.

Oi’s mobile service was the focus of a judicial auction in December 2020, when competitors TIM, Claro and Telefônica Brasil presented a joint bid. Cade’s superintendence points out that the operation reduces from four to three the main companies in the markets for access to wholesale mobile networks and mobile voice and data services. This could reduce the incentive for TIM, Claro and Telefônica Brasil to provide access to other competitors, leading them to share the elements only among themselves, in a coordinated manner.

To reduce this risk, Cade says that the superintendency negotiated an agreement to control concentrations in which the Oi Group undertakes to offer Ran sharing and spectrum rental agreements acquired in municipalities with less than 100 thousand inhabitants.

For the others, an agreement was signed for roaming and virtual mobile network operators for access to wholesale mobile networks, with a view to enabling a possible entry of a competitor in the sector.

