Surrounding Vini JR trusts that striker will be “Romário de 93” in the selection – 11/03/2021

The fact that Tite did not call up Vinícius Júnior for the Brazilian team generated the feeling around the striker that he will live in a similar situation to Romário’s in 1993. The comparison with the situation experienced by Baixinho on the eve of the 1994 World Cup. During the preparations, the then forward had no prestige with coach Carlos Alberto Parreira, but ended up on the squad for the qualifiers and, later, for the Worlds – largely due to popular pressure.

Those who live with Vini Jr noticed that the reaction of a large part of the press and Brazilian fans to his absence was one of revolt with Tite. The fact seemed to generate discomfort in the coach of the Brazilian team.

In 1993, Romário was going through a period of high at Barcelona, ​​but he was not on the Brazilian team’s unsung list. He was away for almost 1 year after saying that, to leave Europe only and watch the games on the bench, he preferred not to be called up.

The choice of Parreira to remove Romário was the target of great appeal from the Brazilian fans. The need to win against Uruguay, in September 1993, also weighed in, to avoid the risk of the national team being left out of the 1994 World Cup. In the confrontation, the top scorer shone with two goals in the 2-0 victory.

After frustrating days for the national team when he was not listed for the games against Colombia and Uruguay, in October, Vinicius Júnior made a point of exposing his displeasure with the situation by posting a photo of his return to Real Madrid with the caption: “where I am happy”. In the attacker’s surroundings, the message was seen as necessary to expose possible injustices of Tite.

In the year for the national team, Vini Jr only had this duel against Chile as a starter. The other 7 times he took the field were basically in the final minutes of games. In total, he has 165 minutes for the national team this year.