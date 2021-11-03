“Sylvinho cannot coach Corinthians”, says Neto

With a goal by Róger Guedes in the last move of the game, the Corinthians defeated the Chapecoense lantern on Monday night. The result, however, did not please Craque Neto. At the the Ball Owners of today, the presenter of the Band, who is stern critic of Sylvinho, asked a series of questions about the coach’s choices, and said that the São Paulo club was victorious ‘because of the fans’.







Neto is the presenter of the Band (Playback / Band) Photo: Throw!

“Sylvinho, you’re kidding. You’re a joker. Against Palmeiras you play with a defensive midfielder, and against the worst team in the championship you play with two. Didn’t you see that in 20 minutes the team didn’t produce? right side, bring Renato, let Gabriel Pereira articulate?”, Neto began.

“And when he moves, he moves badly. Jô should have entered before. The game called for a center forward. And Mosquito in reserve is dirty. That’s why you can’t stay in 2022. You can’t be coach of Corinthians. But I respect. If they want to leave him until December, it’s all right,” he added.

In the first game with total audience at Neo Química Arena since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, Neto believes that the Corinthians fans were decisive for the victory. Also on the subject, the presenter of the Band took the opportunity to nudge the fans of Flamengo and Palm Trees.

“I only won the game because of the crowd. That’s the crowd. It’s not the same as Flamengo, who swears at Renato, who swears by Strano and Siclano, Palmeiras, who swears at Abel, São Paulo, not to mention , they are superb. Did someone invade yesterday? Did they curse the players? Sylvinho? They didn’t say anything,” concluded Craque Neto.