Taliban bans use of foreign currency in Afghanistan

KABUL — The Taliban has banned the use of foreign currency in Afghanistan. In a statement released on Tuesday, the fundamentalist group that regained power in August alleges that the “economic situation and the country’s national interests” require the population to use the Afghan currency in all their business. After two decades of occupation of the United States, the US dollar has become widely used in markets, for example.

Violence: Islamic State claims an attack that killed at least 25 at a military hospital in Kabul

“The Islamic Emirate instructs all citizens, shopkeepers, merchants, businessmen and the general public to conduct all transactions in Afghanistan strictly avoiding the use of foreign currency. Anyone who violates this order will face legal action,” the spokesman said. Zabihullah Mujahid voice.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) suspended Afghanistan’s access to its resources and the World Bank also canceled the financing of projects in the country. Last month, the IMF warned that the Afghan economy could shrink by as much as 30% this year, driving millions into poverty.

Cleo Smith Case:girl is found alive after 18 days missing in Australia

Also according to UN agencies, around 22.8 million Afghans — more than half of the country’s population — will suffer acute food insecurity this winter (in the Northern Hemisphere), putting the already unstable nation on the brink of one of the worst. humanitarian crises in the world.

One in two Afghans faces a phase three of “crisis” or a phase four of “emergency food shortages.” Phase four is one step away from starvation. Officials emphasized that the country, already struggling to emerge from a 20-year civil war, is facing its worst winter in a decade.