Taliban commander dies in Kabul hospital attack – News

The Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, died while trying to neutralize with other fighters a Islamic State (EI) attack on a hospital in Kabul that left at least 19 dead, official sources informed this Wednesday (3).

Mokhlis, a member of the radical Haqqani network and a Taliban special forces officer, is the most important casualty within the fundamentalist movement since the group took control of Afghanistan in August.

The official Taliban media reported that the commander quickly proceeded to Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital, the largest military health center in Afghanistan, when he received news of the attack.

“We tried to stop him, but he laughed. We later learned that he was martyred in hand-to-hand combat in the hospital,” a government source said.

At least 19 people died in the attack last Tuesday (2) and 50 were injured. The action was claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan (EI-K), a radical group that is an enemy of the Taliban.

The attack began with a suicide bomb attack, followed by the entry of armed men into the hospital complex.

In a statement released on its Telegram channels, EI-K stated that “five EI fighters carried out simultaneous and coordinated attacks.”

Taliban leaders sent special forces to the roof of the building with a helicopter taken from the former Afghan government, which was supported by the United States.

The spokesman for the ruling fundamentalist group in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the attack was neutralized within 15 minutes thanks to a quick intervention.

Witnesses to the attack described scenes of terror to AFP, with patients and doctors trying to hide in rooms on the upper floors at the start of the shooting.