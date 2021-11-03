Tatá Werneck declares himself to Rafael Vitti and Luísa Sonza makes a request

This Tuesday afternoon, November 2nd, Rafael Vitti completed 26 years of life and earned a passionate – and humorous, of course – declaration of Tata Werneck. The two have been together since 2017 and were married at home while she was pregnant in 2019.

Early on, the comedian and actress recalled her feelings related to the actor. “I started loving you before I fell in love. I wanted peace. Trust. Be loved. Love without fear. I gained more than that: you gave me a family”, said the artist.

Following, she gave a cute and playful touch to the text, but always praising the daddy of Clara maria, two years.

“You teach me to only suffer when, in fact, I need it. Teach me that life needs to be lived simply. That young person can eat nest milk, sugar, chocolate, condensed milk every day, because adding strawberry to fruit makes the dish healthy. You prove to me everyday that the Goddess [apelido da filha] has the best dad in the world. When I thank you, you ask “why?”

Afterwards, Tatá praised the affectionate way of the beloved. “You look good in every picture you take. When you see my camera roll, you laugh, squeeze me and say: “you look very cute in the pictures” (usually these are pictures where my nose seems to be ‘unscrewing’).

“You always wake up scared and I have a lot of movies of it that I’ll release at the right time. I have a beautiful photo shoot of you in the bathroom, because you make sure you fill me in on everything that’s going on in your gut.

I like your joy. I admire your wisdom. But I really fell in love with your heart (ok. Cool body too).”

Finally, the presenter of “Lady Night” gave the critics a stab and made her love for Rafa even more evident.

Our Goddess is the fruit of a much criticized love, but she came to show that in the face of so many shadows, light was created: this mini LED light pole with Wi-Fi. Long live our family. Long live you, my love. And whoever writes “that’s about it and it’s okay” will be blocked. Just a cliché is our love of ‘It’s Worth Seeing Again. Happy Birthday daddy.

With all the cute statement, the publication’s comments were filled with lots of love, heart emojis, affectionate messages. Although, Luisa Sonza, in addition to praising the lovebirds, he also took advantage of the opportunity to place an order.

“May such love fall upon me. Amen,” wrote the blonde. Recently she is vitão ended the relationship of just over a year. Before the singer, she was married to the comedian Whindersson Nunes.

