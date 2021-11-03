Tatá Werneck makes a statement to the actor: ‘I started to love you before I fell in love’





Tatá Werneck declared himself to his partner on Tuesday (2) through a post on a social network. Rafael Vitti turns 26 on the date. He has a 2-year-old daughter with the presenter, named Clara Maria.

In the publication, she wrote: “I started to love you before I fell in love. I wanted to have peace. To trust. To be loved. To love without fear. I gained more than that: you gave me a family. You teach me to only suffer * when, in fact, you need it. It teaches me that life needs to be lived simply. That young person can eat nest milk, sugar, chocolate, condensed milk every day because if you add strawberry, the fruit makes the dish healthy,” began Tatá.

“You prove to me every day that the goddess has the best father in the world. When I thank you, you ask ‘why?’ and says ‘you look very cute in the photos’ (usually they are photos where my nose seems to be ‘unscrewable’ [sic])”, continued.