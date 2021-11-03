Tatá Werneck makes a statement to the actor: ‘I started to love you before I fell in love’

Tatá Werneck declared himself to his partner on Tuesday (2) through a post on a social network. Rafael Vitti turns 26 on the date. He has a 2-year-old daughter with the presenter, named Clara Maria.
In the publication, she wrote: “I started to love you before I fell in love. I wanted to have peace. To trust. To be loved. To love without fear. I gained more than that: you gave me a family. You teach me to only suffer * when, in fact, you need it. It teaches me that life needs to be lived simply. That young person can eat nest milk, sugar, chocolate, condensed milk every day because if you add strawberry, the fruit makes the dish healthy,” began Tatá.
“You prove to me every day that the goddess has the best father in the world. When I thank you, you ask ‘why?’ and says ‘you look very cute in the photos’ (usually they are photos where my nose seems to be ‘unscrewable’ [sic])”, continued.
“You always wake up scared and I have lots of movies of it that I’ll put out at the right time. I have a beautiful photo shoot of you in the bathroom, because you make sure to fill me in on everything that’s going on in your gut. I like yours. joy. I admire your wisdom. But I really fell in love with your heart (Ok. Cool body too) Our Goddess is the fruit of a love much criticized, but she came to show that in front of so many shadows, light became: this LED mini light pole already with Wi-Fi. Long live our family. Long live you my love. And whoever writes: ‘It’s about this and it’s ok’ will be blocked. Our love of Worth a See Again is enough for a cliché. birthday, Papa El,” he finished.